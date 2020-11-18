Markets
These 6 Powerful Signals Reveal the Future Direction of Financial Markets
Every day, the Information Age bombards us with massive amounts of data.
Experts now estimate that there are 40 times more bytes of data in existence than there are stars in the whole observable universe.
And like the universe, our datasphere is also rapidly expanding—and every few years, there is actually more new data created than in all prior years of human history combined.
Searching for Signals
On a practical level, this dense wall of impenetrable data creates a multitude of challenges for investors and decision makers alike:
- It’s mentally taxing to process all the available information out there
- Too much data can lead to “analysis paralysis”—an inability to make decisions
- Misinformation and media slant add another layer for our brains to process
- Our personal biases get reinforced by news algorithms and filter bubbles
- Data sources—even quality ones—can sometimes conflict with one another
As a result, it’s clear that people don’t want more data—they want more understanding. And for this reason, our team at Visual Capitalist has spent most of 2020 sifting through the noise to find the underlying trends that will transform society and markets over the coming years.
The end result of this effort is our new hardcover book “SIGNALS: Charting the New Direction of the Global Economy” (hardcover, ebook) which beautifully illustrates 27 clear signals in fields ranging from investing to geopolitics.
The 6 Signals Shaping the Future of Finance
What clear and simple trends will shape the future of markets?
Below, we show you a small selection of the hundreds of charts found in the book with a focus on global finance and investing:
#1: 700 Years of Falling Interest Rates
The first signal we’ll showcase here is from an incredible dataset from the Bank of England, which reconstructs global real interest rates going back all the way to the 14th century.
Some of the first data points in this series represent well-documented municipal debt issued in early Italian banking centers like Genoa, Florence, or Venice, during the beginning stages of the Italian Renaissance.
The early data sets of loans to noblemen, merchants, and kingdoms eventually merge with more contemporary data from central banks, and over the centuries it’s clear that falling interest rates are not a new phenomenon. In fact, on average, real rates have decreased by 1.6 basis points (0.016%) per year since the 14th century.
This same spectacle can also be seen in more modern time stretches:
And as the world reels from the COVID-19 crisis, governments are taking advantage of record-low rates to issue more debt and stimulate the economy.
This brings us to our next signal.
#2: Global Debt: To $258 Trillion and Beyond
The ongoing pandemic certainly made analysis trickier for some signals, but easier for others.
The accumulation of global debt falls into the latter category: as of Q1 2020, global debt sits at a record $258 trillion or 331% of world GDP, and it’s projected to rise sharply as a result of fiscal stimulus, falling tax revenues, and increasing budget deficits.
The above chart takes into consideration consumer, corporate, and government debt—but let’s just zoom in on government debt for a moment.
The below data, which is from early 2020, shows government debt ballooning between 2007 and early 2020 as a percentage of GDP.
This chart does not include intragovernmental debt or new debt taken on after the start of the pandemic. Despite this, the percentage increase in debt held by some of these governments is in the triple digits over a period of only 13 years, including the 233% increase in the United States.
But it’s not just governments going on a borrowing spree. The following chart shows consumer debt over a recent four-year span, sorted by generation:
While Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation are successfully winding down some of their debt, younger generations are just getting aboard the debt train.
Between 2015-2019, Millennials added 58% to household debt, while Gen Xers find themselves (in the middle of their mortgage-paying years) as the most indebted generation with $135,841 of debt per household.
#3: Blue Chips and the Circle of Life
There was a time when it seemed absolutely unfathomable that large, entrenched companies could see their corporate advantages slide away.
But as the recent collapses of Blockbuster, Lehman Brothers, Kodak, or various retailers have taught us, there are no longer any guarantees around corporate longevity.
In 1964, the average tenure of a company on the S&P 500 was 33 years, but this is projected to fall to an average of just 12 years by the year 2027 according to consulting firm Innosight.
At this churn rate, it’s expected that 50% of the S&P 500 could turnover between 2018-2027.
For established companies, this is a sign of the times. Between the rapid acceleration in the speed of innovation and continuously falling barriers to market entry, the traditional corporate world finds itself playing defense.
For investors and startups, this is an interesting prospect to consider, as disruption now appears to be the status quo. Could the next big company to dominate global markets be found in someone’s garage in India today?
#4: ESG is the New Status Quo
The investment universe has reached an interesting tipping point.
Historically, performance was all the mattered to most investors—but going forward, considering ESG criteria (environment, social, and governance) is expected to become a default component of investment strategy as well.
By the year 2030, it’s expected that a whopping 95% of all assets will incorporate ESG factors.
While this still seems far away, it’s clear that change is already happening in the investment sphere. As you can see in the following graphic, the percentage of ESG assets has already been rising by trillions of dollars per year globally:
If you think this is a powerful trend now, wait until Millennials and Gen Z investors sink in their teeth. Both generations show a higher interest in sustainable investing, and both are already more likely to incorporate ESG factors into existing portfolios.
Companies are getting in front of the ESG investing trend, as well.
In 2011, just 20% of companies on the S&P 500 provided sustainability reports to investors. In 2019, that percentage rose to 90%—and with the world’s biggest asset managers already on board with ESG, there’s pressure for that to hit 100% in the coming years.
#5: Stock Market Concentration
In the last 40 years, the U.S. market has never been so concentrated as it is now.
The top five stocks in the S&P 500 have historically made up less than 15% of the market capitalization of the index, but this year the percentage has skyrocketed to 23%.
Not surprisingly, it’s the same companies—led by Apple and Microsoft—that propelled market performance the previous year.
Looking back at the top five companies in the S&P 500 over time helps reveal an important component of this signal, which is that it’s only a recent phenomenon for tech stocks to dominate the market so heavily.
#6: Central Banks: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Since the financial crisis, central banks have found themselves to be in a tricky situation.
As interest rates close in on the zero bound, their usual toolkit of conventional policy options has dried up. Traditionally, lowering rates has encouraged borrowing and spending to prop up the economy, but once rates get ultra-low this effect disappears or even reverses.
The pandemic has forced the hand of central banks to act in less conventional ways.
Quantitative easing (QE)—first used extensively by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank after the financial crisis—has now become the go-to tool for central banks. By buying long-term securities on the open market, the goal is to increase money supply and encourage lending and investment.
In Japan, where QE has been a mainstay since the late-1990s, the Bank of Japan now owns 80% of ETF assets and roughly 8% of the domestic equity market.
As banks “print money” to buy more assets, their balance sheets rise concurrently. This year, the Fed has already added over $3.5 trillion to the U.S. money supply (M2) as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and there’s still likely much more to be done.
Regardless of how the monetary policy experiment turns out, it’s clear that this and many of the other aforementioned signals will be key drivers for the future of markets and investing.
Mapped: The Top Export in Every Country
What is the top export in every country? This series of maps explores some of the most influential goods in global trade.
Mapped: The Top Export in Every Country
View the high resolution of this infographic by clicking here.
Today, exports make up roughly 25% of total global production.
One of the common influences on these exports, unsurprisingly, is oil. In fact, petroleum is the top export across over 50 nations, and along with many other resource-driven materials makes up a sizable share of the global export market. Since 2000, the total value of all exported global trade of goods and services has tripled to $19.5 trillion.
This infographic from HowMuch.net shows the top export in every country by value, according to the most recent global data from 2018.
Top Exports, by Region
Let’s dive into some particular regions, to see how top exports can vary:
Editor’s note: for even larger versions of each regional infographic below, visit HowMuch.net. All export data is from 2018 and comes from CEPII, a leading French center of economic analysis.
North America
In the U.S. petroleum outpaces all other exports, with crude oil accounting for 35% of total petroleum exports. Canada too, lists petroleum at the top.
|Country
|Top Export
|Canada
|Petroleum
|Greenland
|Fish
|Mexico
|Cars
|Saint Pierre and Quelon
|Crustaceans
|U.S.
|Petroleum
With a market valued at $50.7 billion, Mexico’s top export is cars—making it the fourth largest exporter worldwide.
Africa
From Egypt to Senegal, Africa has a diverse spectrum of exports. Primarily, these are resource-driven, with the top five exports being petroleum, gold, diamonds, natural gas, and coal.
|Country
|Top Export
|Algeria
|Petroleum
|Angola
|Petroleum
|Benin
|Cotton
|Burkina Faso
|Gold
|Burundi
|Gold
|Cabo Verde
|Fish
|Cameroon
|Petroleum
|Central African Republic
|Wood
|Chad
|Petroleum
|Comoros
|Cloves
|Congo
|Petroleum
|Cote D'Ivoire
|Cocoa Beans
|Dijibouti
|Sheep and goats
|DR Congo
|Copper
|Egypt
|Petroleum
|Eritrea
|Zinc
|Ethiopia
|Coffee
|Gambia
|Nuts
|Ghana
|Gold
|Guinea
|Gold
|Guinea-Bissau
|Nuts
|Kenya
|Tea
|Liberia
|Gold
|Libya
|Petroleum
|Madagascar
|Vanilla
|Malawi
|Tobacco
|Mali
|Gold
|Mauritania
|Iron
|Mauritus
|Fish
|Morocco
|Cars
|Mozambique
|Cloves
|Niger
|Gold
|Nigeria
|Petroleum
|Rwanda
|Gold
|Senegal
|Gold
|Seychelles
|Fish
|Sierra Leone
|Titanium
|Somalia
|Sheep and goats
|South African Customs Union
|Gold
|South Sudan
|Petroleum
|St. Helena
|Blood
|Sudan
|Petroleum
|Tanzana
|Gold
|Togo
|Petroleum
|Tunisia
|Wires
|Uganda
|Gold
|Zambia
|Copper
|Zimbabwe
|Gold
Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s top export is coffee, shipping nearly $1 billion alone in 2018. Similarly, off the east coast, Madagascar is the world’s largest producer of vanilla.
Asia
While petroleum is also a dominant export across many countries in Asia, the region’s export landscape is a lot more tech-focused.
In South Korea, electronic circuits are the largest export. Samsung, headquartered in Seoul, is a major supplier to Apple for multiple electronic components. With one of the highest export ratios in Asia, 40% of South Korea’s economic output is derived from its export market.
Here are the top exports across other Asian countries.
|Country
|Top Export
|Afghanistan
|Grapes
|Armenia
|Copper
|Azerbaijan
|Petroleum
|Bahrain
|Petroleum
|Bangladesh
|Suits
|Bhutan
|Ferro-alloys
|Br. Indian Ocean Terr.
|Fish
|Brunei Darussalam
|Petroleum
|Cambodia
|Jerseys
|China
|Transmission apparatus
|DPR Korea
|Watches
|Georgia
|Copper
|Hong Kong SAR
|Gold
|Indonesia
|Coals
|Iran
|Petroleum
|Iraq
|Petroleum
|Israel
|Diamonds
|Japan
|Cars
|Jordan
|Fertilizers
|Kazakhstan
|Petroleum
|Kuwait
|Petroleum
|Kyrgyzstan
|Gold
|Laos
|Electrical energy
|Lebanon
|Gold
|Macao SAR
|Watches
|Malaysia
|Electronic circuits
|Maldives
|Fish
|Mongolia
|Coals
|Myanmar
|Petroleum
|Nepal
|Yarn
|Oman
|Petroleum
|Pakistan
|Bed linen
|Philippines
|Electronic circuits
|Qatar
|Petroleum
|Saudi Arabia
|Petroleum
|Singapore
|Electronic circuits
|South Korea
|Electronic circuits
|Sri Lanka
|Tea
|State of Palestine
|Stones
|Syria
|Olive oil
|Tajikistan
|Gold
|Thailand
|Machinery
|Turkmenistan
|Petroleum
|Turkey
|Cars
|UAE
|Petroleum
|Uzbekistan
|Gold
|Vietnam
|Transmission apparatus
|Yemen
|Petroleum
In Afghanistan, grapes are the top export, valued at $237 million. Almost one-fifth of Afghanistan’s exports come from the grape industry.
Europe
Across the European continent, the automotive industry stands out as a primary driver of exports, with 14 countries having cars or vehicles as their most exported good.
In fact, in 2019, the European Union exported a total of 5.6 million motor vehicles. Of these, 28% were shipped to the U.S. and 16.5% to China.
|Country
|Top Export
|Albania
|Footwear
|Andorra
|Electronic circults
|Austria
|Cars
|Belarus
|Petroleum
|Belgium
|Cars
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|Electrical energy
|Bulgaria
|Petroleum
|Croatia
|Petroleum
|Cyprus
|Petroleum
|Czech Republic
|Cars
|Denmark
|Drugs
|Estonia
|Transmission apparatus
|Finland
|Petroleum
|France
|Airplanes
|Germany
|Cars
|Gibraltar
|Petroleum
|Greece
|Petroleum
|Hungary
|Cars
|Iceland
|Aluminium
|Ireland
|Blood
|Italy
|Drugs
|Latvia
|Wood
|Lithuania
|Petroleum
|Luxembourg
|Cars
|Malta
|Petroleum
|Moldova
|Wires
|Montenegro
|Aluminium
|Netherlands
|Petroleum
|Norway
|Petroleum
|Poland
|Vehicles
|Portugal
|Cars
|Romania
|Vehicles
|Russia
|Petroleum
|San Marino
|Machines
|Serbia
|Wires
|Slovakia
|Cars
|Slovenia
|Cars
|Spain
|Cars
|Sweden
|Cars
|Switzerland
|Gold
|TFYR of Macedonia
|Reaction initiators
|U.K.
|Cars
|Ukraine
|Sun-Flower Seed
The Balkan nation of Albania has footwear as its top export. Overall, nearly 80% of the nation’s GDP relies on goods and services exports.
France, on the other hand, has airplanes as its highest export while Italy and Denmark’s highest are drugs. Italy is the top producer of pharmaceuticals in Europe, an industry which employs 66,500 across the country. Globally, it makes up 2.8% of pharmaceutical sales.
Due to its cheap electricity prices, companies have flocked to Iceland to produce aluminum. Iceland’s dams, which generate power from glacial water, produce electricity as much as 30% cheaper than in America.
Latin America & the Caribbean Islands
Like other regions, petroleum stands out as a key export in countries across Latin America.
Take Venezuela. With the largest oil reserves in the world, its oil exports were valued at $90 billion annually ten years ago. Since the pandemic, however, earnings are projected to reach just a fraction of this total—only $2.3 billion this year.
Along with this, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on president Nicolás Maduro and Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, causing oil exports to slump to their lowest point in nearly 80 years.
|Country
|Top Export
|Anguilla
|Ethyl alcohol
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Cruise ships
|Argentina
|Oil
|Aruba
|Airplanes
|Bahamas
|Cruise ships
|Barbados
|Ethyl alcohol
|Belize
|Cane sugar
|Bolivia
|Petroleum
|Bonaire
|Petroleum
|Brazil
|Soya beans
|British Virgin Islands
|Yachts
|Cayman Islands
|Yachts
|Chile
|Copper
|Colombia
|Petroleum
|Costa Rica
|Medical instruments
|Cuba
|Cigars
|Curacao
|Petroleum
|Dominica
|Medical instruments
|Dominican Republic
|Gold
|Ecuador
|Petroleum
|El Salvador
|T-shirts
|Falkland Is. (Malvinas)
|Molluscs
|Grenada
|Nutmeg
|Guatemala
|Bananas
|Guyana
|Gold
|Haiti
|T-shirts
|Honduras
|T-shirts
|Jamaica
|Aluminium
|Montserrat
|Sand
|Neth. Antilles
|Cars
|Nicaragua
|T-shirts
|Panama
|Petroleum
|Paraguay
|Soya beans
|Peru
|Copper
|Saint Barthelemy
|Cosmetics
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Transmission apparatus
|Saint Lucia
|Petroleum
|Saint Maarten
|Jewellery
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Petroleum
|Suriname
|Gold
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Petroleum
|Turks and Caicos Is.
|Petroleum
|Uruguay
|Wood pulp
|Venezuela
|Petroleum
For Caribbean nations, unsurprisingly, many top exports in this region are linked to tourism.
Cruise ships stood out as a primary export in the Bahamas, while yachts were most significant in the Cayman Islands. However, due to the pandemic, many of these national economies are at heightened risk, with some economies across the region projected to contract 10% in 2020.
Oceania
Finally, in Oceania, Australia had coal as it’s top export in 2018 (though it has since switched to iron ore in 2019), while New Zealand sends milk abroad.
For many of the smaller islands throughout the Pacific, it can be seen that fish, cruise ships, water, and yachts are key exports.
The Future of Trade
Now, COVID-19 and a host of other factors are changing the way the world trades. Unexpected shocks, trade wars, the carbon footprint, and labor standards are influencing firms to build more resilient supply chains.
According to The Economist, it’s estimated that over the next five years that 16-26% of exported goods production could shift locations.
Mining
How to Avoid Common Mistakes With Mining Stocks (Part 4: Project Quality)
Mining is a technical field that manages complex factors from geology to engineering. These details can make or break a project.
Mining is a technical field and requires a comprehension of many complex factors.
This includes everything from the characteristics of an orebody to the actual extraction method envisioned and used—and the devil is often found in these technical details.
Part 4: Evaluating Technical Risks and Project Quality
We’ve partnered with Eclipse Gold Mining on an infographic series to show you how to avoid common mistakes when evaluating and investing in mining exploration stocks.
Here is a basic introduction to some technical and project quality characteristics to consider when looking at your next mining investment.
View the three other parts of this series so far:
- Mistakes made when choosing a team
- Mistakes made with the business plan
- Mistakes with project jurisdiction
Part 4: Technical Risks and Project Quality
So what must investors evaluate when it comes to technical risks and project quality?
Let’s take a look at four different factors.
1. Grade: Reliable Hen Vs. Golden Goose
Once mining starts, studies have to be adapted to reality. A mine needs to have the flexibility and robustness to adjust pre-mine plans to the reality of execution.
A “Golden Goose” will just blunder ahead and result in failure after failure due to lack of flexibility and hoping it will one day produce a golden egg.
Many mining projects can come into operation quickly based on complex and detailed studies of a mineral deposit. However, it requires actual mining to prove these studies.
Some mining projects fail to achieve nameplate tonnes and grade once production begins. However, a team response to varying grades and conditions can still make a mine into a profitable mine or a “Reliable Hen.”
2. Money: Piggy Bank vs. Money Pit
The degree of insight into a mineral deposit and the appropriate density of data to support the understanding is what leads to a piggy bank or money pit.
Making a project decision on poor understanding of the geology and limited information leads to the money pit of just making things work.
Just like compound interest, success across many technical aspects increases revenue exponentially, but it can easily go the other way if not enough data is used to make a decision to put a project into production.
3. Environment: Responsible vs. Reckless
Not all projects are situated in an ideal landscape for mining. There are environmental and social factors to consider. A mining company that takes into account these facts has a higher chance of going into production.
Mineral deposits do not occur in convenient locations and require the disruption of the natural environment. Understanding how a mining project will impact its surroundings goes a long way to see whether the project is viable.
4. Team: Orchestra vs. One-Man Band
Mining is a complex and technical industry that relies on many skilled professionals with clear leadership, not just one person doing all the work.
Geologists, accountants, laborers, engineers, and investor relations officers are just some of the roles that a CEO or management team needs to deliver a profitable mine. A good leader will be the conductor of the varying technical teams allowing each to play their best at the right time.
Mining 101: Mining Valuation and Methods
In order to further consider a mining project’s quality, it is important to understand how the company is valued and how it plans to mine a mineral resource.
Valuation
There are two ways to look at the value of a mining project:
- The Discounted Cash Flow method estimates the present value of the cash that will come from a mining project over its life.
- In-situ Resource Value is a metric that values all the metal in the ground to give an estimate of the dollar value of those resources.
Mining Method
The location of the ore deposit and the quantity of its grade will determine what mining method a company will choose to extract the valuable ore.
- Open-pit mining removes valuable ore that is relatively near the surface of the Earth’s crust using power trucks and shovels to move large volumes of rock. Typically, it is a lower cost mining method, meaning lower grades of ore are economic to mine.
- Underground mining occurs when the ore body is too deep to mine profitably by open-pit. In other words, the quality of the orebody is high enough to cover the costs of complex engineering underneath the Earth’s crust.
When Technicals and Quality Align
This is a brief overview of where to begin a technical look at a mining project, but typically helps to form some questions for the average investor to consider.
Everything from the characteristics of an orebody to the actual extraction method will determine whether a project can deliver a healthy return to the investor.
