Demographics
Population Boom: Charting How We Got to Nearly 8 Billion People
Today, the global population is estimated to sit at 7.91 billion people.
By the end of 2022 or within the first months of 2023, that number is expected to officially cross the 8 billion mark. Incredibly, each new billion people has come faster than the previous—it was roughly only a decade ago that we crossed the 7 billion threshold.
How did we get here, and what has global population growth looked like historically?
In this series of six charts from Our World in Data, we’ll break down how the global population got to its current point, as well as some big picture trends behind the data.
#1: Mapping the Population Over 5,000 Years
New York, São Paulo, and Jakarta were not always bustling metropolises. In fact, for long parts of the history of civilization, it was unusual to find humans congregating in many of the present-day city locations we now think of as population centers.
The human population has always moved around, seeking out new opportunity and freedoms.
As of 3,000 BC, humans could be mainly found in Central America, the Mediterranean, the Fertile Crescent, and parts of India, Japan, and China. It’s no coincidence that that agriculture was independently discovered in many of these same places during the Neolithic Revolution.
#2: The Hockey Stick Curve
For even more context, let’s zoom way out by using a timeline that goes back to when woolly mammoths still roamed the Earth:
From this 10,000-foot view, it’s clear that human population growth started going exponential around the time of the Second Agricultural Revolution, which started in the 17th century in Britain. This is when new technologies and farming conventions took root, making it possible to grow the food supply at an unprecedented pace.
Soon these discoveries spread around the world, enabling population booms everywhere.
#3: The Time to Add 1 Billion
The data and projections in this chart are a few years old, but the concept remains the same:
It took all of human history until 1803 to reach the first billion in population. The next billion took 124 years, and the next 33 years. More recent billions have come every dozen or so.
So why then, are future billion people additions projected to take longer and longer to achieve?
#4: The Growth Rate is Shrinking
Because of demographics and falling fertility rates, the growth rate of the global population has actually been on a downward trend for some time.
As this growth rate gets closer to zero, the population curve has become less exponential like we saw in the first graphs. Population growth is leveling out, and it may even go negative at some point in the future.
#5: The Regional Breakdown
Although the rate of population growth is expected to slow down, there are still parts of the world that are adding new people fast, as you can see on this interactive regional breakdown:
Since 1973, Asia has doubled its population from 2.3 billion to 4.6 billion people.
Comparatively, over the same time frame, Europe has gone from 670 million to 748 million, equal to just an 11% increase.
#6: The Present and Future of Population Growth
Population projections by groups like the United Nations see the global population peaking at around 10.9 billion people in 2100.
That said, there isn’t a consensus around this peak.
Organizations like the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) have a different perspective, and they have recently modeled that the global population will top out at 9.7 billion people by the year 2064.
As we climb to surpass the 8 billion mark in the coming months, it will be interesting to see what path humanity ends up following.
This article was published as a part of Visual Capitalist's Creator Program, which features data-driven visuals from some of our favorite Creators around the world.
Demographics
The Richest Women in America in One Graphic
Only 12% of billionaires in the U.S. are women. Who is part of this prestigious group of the richest women in America?
The Richest Women in America in One Graphic
The majority of the world’s billionaires hail from the United States.
But of the 724 American billionaires whose net worths are tracked daily by Forbes, only 86 are women. That’s just 12% of the country’s billionaires.
This visualization examines the select few who have made the cut into this prestigious list, using data compiled from Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.
Note: All data is as of November 1, 2021 unless otherwise stated.
Top 10 Richest Women in America
Since 2020, MacKenzie Scott has donated over $8.5 billion and counting of her wealth. Yet, she still remains one of the richest women in the world. This is largely due to the Amazon shares that she received in her divorce settlement.
Amazon’s stock performance soared amid the pandemic, which resulted in the initial value of her shares ($38.3 billion) nearly doubling.
|Top 10 overall
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Source of wealth
|#1
|Alice Walton
|$68.1 B
|72
|Walmart
|#2
|MacKenzie Scott
|$56.1 B
|51
|Amazon
|#3
|Julia Koch & family
|$52.2 B
|59
|Koch Industries
|#4
|Jacqueline Mars
|$31.5 B
|82
|Candy, pet food
|#5
|Miriam Adelson
|$29.2 B
|76
|Casinos
|#6
|Abigail Johnson
|$26.2 B
|59
|Money management
|#7
|Laurene Powell Jobs & family
|$16.7 B
|57
|Apple, Disney
|#8
|Diane Hendricks
|$11.7 B
|74
|Roofing
|#9
|Ann Walton Kroenke
|$9.3 B
|72
|Walmart
|#10
|Blair Parry-Okeden
|$8.8 B
|71
|Media, automotive
Miriam Adelson inherited her late husband’s 57% stake (worth ~$19 billion) in Las Vegas Sands, making her one of the richest newcomers to the Forbes list. The casinos have locations across Las Vegas, Singapore, and Macao.
Several of the women in this top 10 list also share membership with some of the richest families in America—from the Walmart Waltons, to the Johnsons at the helm of Fidelity Investments and Fidelity International.
The Oldest Richest Women in America
The oldest female billionaire in the world, Alice Schwartz, is 95 years old. She co-founded Bio-Rad Laboratories with her husband, which operates in the life sciences research and clinical diagnostics markets. They started the company in 1952 with only $720 in the bank.
|Oldest
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Source of wealth
|#1
|Alice Schwartz
|$3.0 B
|95
|Biotech
|#2
|Wilma Tisch
|$1.4 B
|94
|Diversified
|#3
|Doris Fisher
|$2.8 B
|90
|Gap
|#4
|Johnelle Hunt
|$4.7 B
|89
|Trucking
|#5
|Marian Ilitch
|$4.4 B
|88
|Little Caesars
|#6
|Pauline MacMillan Keinath
|$8.5 B
|87
|Cargill
|#7
|Margot Birmingham Perot
|$4.2 B
|87
|Computer services, real estate
|#8
|Martha Ingram & family
|$3.9 B
|86
|Book distribution, transportation
|#9
|Janice McNair
|$4.2 B
|85
|Energy, sports
|#10
|Norma Lerner
|$1.1 B
|85
|Banking
After her husband’s passing in 2018, Janice McNair (aged 85) took over his 80% stake in the NFL team Houston Texans, which ranks highly as one of the world’s most valuable sports teams. This also subsequently catapulted her position as being among the wealthiest sports owners in the country.
The Youngest Richest Women in America
In the online dating era, Whitney Wolfe Herd has made a name for herself. The female-first dating app she co-founded, Bumble, grew into a formidable competitor for her former employer, Match Group (which owns Tinder and OkCupid, among others).
At age 31, Wolfe Herd became the youngest self-made female CEO in the country after Bumble’s $2.2 billion IPO in February 2021.
|Youngest
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Source of wealth
|#1
|Whitney Wolfe Herd
|$1.2 B
|32
|Dating app
|#2
|Rihanna
|$1.7 B
|33
|Cosmetics, music
|#3
|Neha Narkhede
|$1.4 B
|37
|Software
|#4
|Lynsi Snyder
|$4.2 B
|39
|In-N-Out Burger
|#5
|Kim Kardashian West
|$1.2 B
|41
|Cosmetics, reality TV
|#6
|Jane Lauder
|$6.7 B
|48
|Estée Lauder
|#7
|Amy Wyss
|$2.0 B
|50
|Medical equipment
|#8
|Sara Blakely
|$1.2 B
|50
|Spanx
|#9
|MacKenzie Scott
|$56.1 B
|51
|Amazon
|#10
|Aerin Lauder
|$4.2 B
|51
|Cosmetics
Wearing many hats from influencer to entrepreneur, socialite Kim Kardashian West’s cosmetics and fashion companies (KKW Beauty and shapewear line Skims) have catapulted her to a newfound billionaire status. She has a set of diverse revenue streams, from reality TV royalties to blue-chip and real estate investments.
Top 20 Self-Made Richest Women in America
The self-made label is an additional fascinating avenue to explore. Forbes defines this category as people who establish a fortune independently, rather than partly or wholly through inheritance.
One of the newest entrants into this mix is Rihanna. She already enjoyed significant success as an entertainer, with her claim to fame being one of the best-selling artists of the 2010s. However, it was her entrepreneurial spirit that put her on the Forbes list in August 2021. Rihanna owns 50% of her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. The other half is run by Bernard Arnault, who is among the world’s top billionaires.
Here is the rest of the top 20 self-made richest women in America:
|Self-Made
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Source of wealth
|#1
|Diane Hendricks
|$11.7 B
|74
|Roofing
|#2
|Judy Faulkner
|$6.5 B
|77
|Health IT
|#3
|Meg Whitman
|$6.3 B
|65
|eBay
|#4
|Judy Love
|$5.2 B
|84
|Retail and gas stations
|#5
|Marian Ilitch
|$4.4 B
|88
|Little Caesars
|#6
|Johnelle Hunt
|$4.1 B
|89
|Trucking
|#7
|Thai Lee
|$4.1 B
|62
|IT Provider
|#8
|Lynda Resnick
|$4.0 B
|78
|Agriculture
|#9
|Gail Miller
|$3.2 B
|77
|Car dealerships
|#10
|Doris Fisher
|$2.8 B
|90
|Gap
|#11
|Alice Schwartz
|$3.0 B
|95
|Biotech
|#12
|Oprah Winfrey
|$2.7 B
|67
|Media
|#13
|Elaine Wynn
|$2.2 B
|79
|Casinos, hotels
|#14
|Peggy Cherng
|$2.0 B
|73
|Fast food (Panda Express)
|#15
|Sheryl Sandberg
|$1.9 B
|51
|#16
|Rihanna
|$1.7 B
|33
|Cosmetics, music
|#17
|Jayshree Ullal
|$1.7 B
|60
|Computer networking
|#18
|Safra Catz
|$1.6 B
|59
|Software
|#19
|Jenny Just
|$1.5 B
|53
|Fintech
|#20
|Eren Ozmen
|$1.4 B
|62
|Aerospace
Source: Forbes, as of Aug 2021 (latest available)
For those paying attention to the rapid rise of the fintech industry, Jenny Just’s entry on this list will come as no surprise. Her firm, Apex Fintech Solutions powers the trading technology behind companies like SoFi and eToro. In fact, she has started or bought 15 businesses in the space in just 24 years.
As the richest women in America continue to make great strides, this list could look very different in coming years.
Misc
Mapped: Second Primary Languages Around the World
This fascinating map highlights the second most commonly spoken primary language in almost nearly every country.
Mapped: Second Primary Languages Around the World
After the primary language, what second languages are used as native tongues in your country?
The answer reveals a lot about history and location. Whether through immigration, colonization, or local culture, a primary language can either spread around the world or remain rooted in place.
This map from MoveHub shows the second most commonly spoken primary language in most countries, using data from the CIA World Factbook and Wikipedia as of February 2021.
The Difference Between Primary and Secondary Languages
First, it’s important to differentiate between primary languages and secondary languages.
A primary language—also known as a first or native language—is the language we use most frequently to communicate. These are languages we are usually born with, have a lot of exposure to, and use at home.
On the other hand, a secondary language is one we learn or pick up after our primary language. In many countries, English is the most commonly learned, with close to 1 billion speakers.
But a map of common second languages can simply show just how many countries prioritize learning English, the de-facto international language in many organizations. Instead, this map highlights the movement of people by showing the second-most common primary language.
The Second Most Common Primary Languages by Country
Even when filtering by primary language use, however, English and other Indo-European languages dominate the world.
With 55 countries speaking it as the second-most common primary language, English came out on top.
|Top 10 Most Popular Second Primary Languages
|Number of Countries
|English
|55
|French
|14
|Russian
|13
|Spanish
|8
|Creole
|8
|Arabic
|6
|Kurdish
|4
|Portugese
|4
|Italian
|3
|Quechua
|3
The use of English as a second primary language was primarily concentrated in Western Europe, Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia and Oceania.
Similarly to second-place French with 14 countries and third-place Russian with 13 countries, English was most common in proximity to English-speaking countries or where there was a history of immigration.
Other second-most common primary languages highlighted different cultures within countries, such as China’s second-most common language Cantonese. Alternatively, they showed the primary indigenous language before colonization, such as the Quechua languages in South America.
What other interesting or surprising language patterns can you spot in the map above?
Popular
-
Misc4 weeks ago
Mapped: Countries by Alcohol Consumption Per Capita
-
Misc4 weeks ago
Here are 15 Common Data Fallacies to Avoid
-
Misc2 weeks ago
A Deep Dive Into the World’s Oceans, Lakes, and Drill Holes
-
Misc3 weeks ago
Visualizing The Most Widespread Blood Types in Every Country
-
Misc3 weeks ago
The Problem With Our Maps
-
Misc4 days ago
24 Cognitive Biases That Are Warping Your Perception of Reality
-
Technology3 weeks ago
From Amazon to Zoom: What Happens in an Internet Minute In 2021?
-
Misc2 weeks ago
Ranked: The 35 Vehicles With the Longest Production Runs