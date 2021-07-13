U.S. Population Change in the Last Decade, by State

The U.S. is the third most-populated country in the world, behind only two Asian giants of China and India respectively. But within the country, a lot can change in 10 years, and populations are especially mutable in nature.

As people moved in and out of certain areas for both lifestyle and economic reasons, which U.S. state populations fluctuated the most?

Drawing from the latest Census Bureau data, we look at how each state’s resident populations evolved over the past decade. But first, a blast from the past.

Historical Trends: U.S. Population Since the 1930s

Population growth trends in the U.S. have been closely tied to the economic ebbs and flows experienced by the nation. In one stark example, the country’s 10-year population growth rate plummeted to just 7.3% due to the Great Depression.

This was later offset by the post-WWII “Baby Boom”, during which birth rates soared once more, bumping up the population 10-year growth rate to 18.5% in the 1950s. The Baby Boomer generation now wields the most influence over the U.S. economy and society thanks to the favorable economic conditions in which they were born.

However, U.S. population growth rates recently hit new lows—the slower pace in the 2010s is rivalling that of the 1930s. According to Brookings, there area few factors at play:

Falling fertility rate

An increase in deaths (aging population, overdose deaths)

Lower immigration rate

With all this in mind, how does the current landscape of the U.S. population by state look?

The Entire U.S. Population by State in 2020

The U.S. experienced 7.4% population growth between 2010-2020, which equates to the addition of 22.7 million people.

An impressive one-tenth of this growth occurred in California, and it remains the most populous state, rising above 39.5 million people in 2020. The SoCal megaregion—Los Angeles and San Diego—alone contributes more than $1.4 trillion to global economic output.

Area 2020 Census Resident Population Numeric Change (2010-2020) % Change (2010-2020) Alabama 5,024,279 244,543 5.1% Alaska 733,391 23,160 3.3% Arizona 7,151,502 759,485 11.9% Arkansas 3,011,524 95,606 3.3% California 39,538,223 2,284,267 6.1% Colorado 5,773,714 744,518 14.8% Connecticut 3,605,944 31,847 0.9% Delaware 989,948 92,014 10.2% District of Columbia (Territory) 689,545 87,822 14.6% Florida 21,538,187 2,736,877 14.6% Georgia 10,711,908 1,024,255 10.6% Hawaii 1,455,271 94,970 7.0% Idaho 1,839,106 271,524 17.3% Illinois 12,812,508 -18,124 -0.1% Indiana 6,785,528 301,726 4.7% Iowa 3,190,369 144,014 4.7% Kansas 2,937,880 84,762 3.0% Kentucky 4,505,836 166,469 3.8% Louisiana 4,657,757 124,385 2.7% Maine 1,362,359 33,998 2.6% Maryland 6,177,224 403,672 7.0% Massachusetts 7,029,917 482,288 7.4% Michigan 10,077,331 193,691 2.0% Minnesota 5,706,494 402,569 7.6% Mississippi 2,961,279 -6,018 -0.2% Missouri 6,154,913 165,986 2.8% Montana 1,084,225 94,810 9.6% Nebraska 1,961,504 135,163 7.4% Nevada 3,104,614 404,063 15.0% New Hampshire 1,377,529 61,059 4.6% New Jersey 9,288,994 497,100 5.7% New Mexico 2,117,522 58,343 2.8% New York 20,201,249 823,147 4.2% North Carolina 10,439,388 903,905 9.5% North Dakota 779,094 106,503 15.8% Ohio 11,799,448 262,944 2.3% Oklahoma 3,959,353 208,002 5.5% Oregon 4,237,256 406,182 10.6% Pennsylvania 13,002,700 300,321 2.4% Puerto Rico (Territory) 3,285,874 -439,915 -11.8% Rhode Island 1,097,379 44,812 4.3% South Carolina 5,118,425 493,061 10.7% South Dakota 886,667 72,487 8.9% Tennessee 6,910,840 564,735 8.9% Texas 29,145,505 3,999,944 15.9% Utah 3,271,616 507,731 18.4% Vermont 643,077 17,336 2.8% Virginia 8,631,393 630,369 7.9% Washington 7,705,281 980,741 14.6% West Virginia 1,793,716 -59,278 -3.2% Wisconsin 5,893,718 206,732 3.6% Wyoming 576,851 13,225 2.3% U.S. Total 331,449,281 22,703,743 7.4%

*Note: U.S. total and 10-year percentage change includes District of Columbia but excludes Puerto Rico

Overall, there’s been a significant shift in population towards the Sun Belt region (stretching from Southeast to Southwest), where 62% of the U.S. now resides. Let’s take a closer look at the biggest gainers and decliners over time.

Gainers: Utah, Texas

Utah saw the quickest population growth rate of 18.4% in the last decade. Drawn in by strong economic prospects, net migration into the state is balancing out a decline in births. What’s interesting is that 80% of Utah’s population is concentrated in the Wasatch Front – a metro area anchored by Salt Lake City and the chain of cities and towns running north and south of Utah’s largest city.

A little further south, Texas swelled by almost 4 million residents in the last 10 years. Much of this growth took place in the “Texas Triangle”, which contains Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. This booming region of the country contributes over $1.2 trillion to global economic output.

Decliners: West Virginia, Puerto Rico

West Virginia lost the most people in a decade, seeing a numeric population decline of 59,278. This may be explained by an aging population—16% of West Virginians are 65 years old and above.

When territories are also taken into account, Puerto Rico saw the biggest percentage decline of 11.8%, or close to 44,000 people over 10 years. Many of them moved into the mainland, and especially into Florida, after two hurricanes hit the island in 2017.

Full Speed Ahead: States Competing On Forward Momentum

By 2025, California will be home to five of the fastest-growing urban U.S. cities. The unstoppable growth of the tech industry in Silicon Valley is partly behind this, as many people flock to the West Coast to fill the shoes of highly skilled jobs required.

But could Silicon Valley one day lose its steam? Current and projected population growth in Texas is bolstering its tech potential too—in fact, it’s been dubbed the next “Silicon Hills”, with many tech companies from SpaceX to Oracle choosing to camp out in Austin instead.