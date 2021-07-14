Datastream
The Global Chip Shortage Impact on American Automakers
The Briefing
- Delays in semiconductor (chip) manufacturing are hitting vehicle production, with more than 1 million vehicles delayed in North America alone.
- American-based manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM are taking the hardest hit, combining for a delay of 855,000 vehicles.
- Modern cars are built with anywhere between 500-1,500 different chips.
Chips, or semiconductor devices, are behind all of the world’s increasingly complex electrical and digital devices.
That includes well-known items like computers and smartphones, but also other products that are becoming “smarter” including appliances, watches, and especially cars.
The automotive industry accounts for a large share of global chip consumption, with modern cars having smart and complex entertainment systems, navigation, and sensors. A modern car can have anywhere from 500-1,500 different chips powering its different functions.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, shifting consumer demands and a slowing economy called for a reduction in semiconductor manufacturing. And unfortunately, it can take the supply chain a long time to come back online, as much as 1.5 years.
American Manufacturers Take the Biggest Hit
As the global economy has started to bounce back and demand for digital devices has increased, the chip manufacturing supply chain has become strained on its still-low supply.
And unfortunately for automakers, cars are taking the brunt of the hit.
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Estimated Volume Impact (10k+)
|Ford
|Ford F-Series
|109,710
|Stellantis
|Jeep Cherokee
|98,584
|GM
|Chevrolet Equinox
|81,833
|GM
|Chevrolet Malibu
|56,929
|Ford
|Ford Explorer
|46,766
|Stellantis
|Jeep Compass
|42,195
|Ford
|Ford Edge
|37,521
|Ford
|Ford Escape
|36,463
|Ford
|Ford Transit
|26,507
|Stellantis
|Chrysler Voyager
|25,728
|Subaru
|Subaru Outback
|23,882
|Stellantis
|Chrysler Pacifica
|19,601
|GM
|GMC Terrain
|18,417
|GM
|Chevrolet Express
|18,268
|Volkswagen
|Volkswagen Jetta
|18,044
|GM
|Chevrolet Colorado
|15,153
|Stellantis
|Ram 1500
|14,793
|Stellantis
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|14,731
|GM
|Chevrolet Blazer
|14,418
|Stellantis
|Dodge Charger
|13,492
|GM
|Cadillac XT4
|12,233
|Ford
|Ford Mustang
|12,019
|Volkswagen
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|12,010
|Toyota
|Toyota Tundra
|11,411
|Ford
|Lincoln Nautilus
|10,601
|Subaru
|Subaru Ascent
|10,508
|GM
|Chevrolet Camaro
|10,489
|Honda
|Honda Civic
|10,206
Though most of the world’s major automakers have factory production in North America, American-based manufacturers are estimated to take the hardest hit.
Of the more than 1.1 million vehicles estimated to face production delays, Ford, Stellantis, and GM combine for 855,000. Ford specifically has five of the top 10 models facing delays, including the largest hit: the F-series at 109,710 delayed units.
|Manufacturer
|Estimated Volume
Impact
|Ford
|324,616
|General Motors
|277,966
|Stellantis
|252,193
|Subaru
|45,272
|Volkswagen
|45,215
|Honda
|42,951
|Nissan
|41,928
|Toyota
|23,670
|Tesla
|6,418
|Mazda
|6,133
|COMPAS
|4,200
|Hyundai
|2,548
|Volvo
|1,287
Other automakers with less production based in North America are facing far softer impacts. Japanese automakers Honda, Nissan, and Toyota are estimated to take a collective hit of 108,549 delayed models, while companies like Hyundai and Volvo have less than 3,000 vehicles impacted.
The biggest reason for the discrepancy? Where each automaker sources and installs its chips. For American manufacturers in particular, the over-dependence on chips coming through China, Korea, and Taiwan has caused the current U.S. government to look for solutions, with the Senate recently approving $52 billion in subsidies for local chip manufacturing.
When the chip shortage will end is currently anybody’s guess, as manufacturers and countries are scrambling to increase capacity. Whether the financial influx from the U.S. will be enough, and how long it will take to affect a very-slow manufacturing process, remains up in the air.
Where does this data come from?
Source: AutoForecast Solutions, Detroit Free Press.
Datastream
China Displaces U.S. as the EU’s Largest Trade Partner
China has spearheaded its economy towards a global superpower, and as a result, has overtaken the U.S. as the EUs top trade partner
The Briefing
- In a pandemic year, the U.S. has lost out as the EU’s top trading partner
- The EU trade relationship with China has grown towards €586B ($709B) in 2020, compared to €554B ($671B) with the U.S.
How China Became the Largest EU Trade Partner
Historically, America has long been the EU’s top country to trade with, but in 2020, that trend came to a screeching halt.
A $26.7 billion boost for Chinese imports, in addition to a $5.3 billion increase in EU exports, has resulted in China officially becoming the EU’s largest trade partner.
This data looks at a decade of growing trade between the EU and China.
|Year
|Imports from China ($B)
|Exports to China ($B)
|Total Trade Value ($B)
|2020
|463.9
|245.1
|709.1
|2019
|437.1
|239.9
|677.2
|2018
|477.5
|253.9
|731.6
|2017
|454.2
|239.0
|693.3
|2016
|426.2
|205.3
|631.6
|2015
|424.2
|206.0
|630.3
|2014
|366.0
|199.2
|565.3
|2013
|338.8
|179.3
|518.1
|2012
|352.8
|174.2
|527.1
|2011
|356.7
|165.0
|521.8
|2010
|343.1
|137.2
|480.4
Playing Catch Up
Displacing the U.S. as a trade partner serves as yet another reminder that China is playing catch up to America’s economy. In 2020, there was an approximate $5.6 trillion gap in nominal GDP between the two nations. A decade ago, the gap was larger at $9 trillion.
The gap continues to shrink due to the differing growth rates in GDP. Between 2010-2020, U.S. nominal GDP growth was in the 1-2% range. During the same time, China’s GDP growth ranged from a high of 10.6% to a low of 6.1%.
An Economic Love Story
If you’re counting on China to run out of stuff to sell, don’t hold your breath. China is a manufacturing titan, and has become a top trading partner of 128 countries. EU imports from China grew 35% in the last decade, and overall imports were worth around $463 billion in 2020.
The EU buys much more from China than what it sells. Exports valued at $245 billion make up just over half (52%) of what it imports. As a result, the EU has a ballooning trade deficit.
Past Rivals
Challenging the U.S. for the economic throne is hardly a new endeavor. In the post-WWII era, Japan experienced a similar economic trajectory. And at the time, concerns about Japan surpassing America were alive and well. At one point, Japanese equities collectively represented some 46% of global stock market capitalization, and the value of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was notionally worth more than all the real estate in California.
But eventually things began to subside, and a new challenger in China emerged. Today, China is experiencing similar milestones that hint at a growing economic power. Such as Beijing becoming the top city for global billionaires.
Will the 21st century mimic the 20th? Or will we witness the U.S. fall from the top of the economic food chain?
Where does this data come from?
Source: Statista
Notes: Data published on April 1, 2021
Datastream
Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources is Now Cheaper than Ever
The cost of electricity from solar PV plants has decreased by 90% since 2009, highlighting the rapidly changing economics of electricity production.
The Briefing
- Electricity from new solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and onshore wind farms is now cheaper than electricity from new coal-fired power plants
- The cost of electricity from solar PV plants has decreased by 90% since 2009
The Transition to Renewable Energy Sources
Renewable energy sources are at the center of the transition to a sustainable energy future and the fight against climate change.
Historically, renewables were expensive and lacked competitive pricing power relative to fossil fuels. However, this has changed notably over the last decade.
Renewables are the Cheapest Sources of New Electricity
Fossil fuel sources still account for the majority of global energy consumption, but renewables are not far off. The share of global electricity from renewables grew from 18% in 2009 to nearly 28% in 2020.
Renewable energy sources follow learning curves or Wright’s Law—they become cheaper by a constant percentage for every doubling of installed capacity. Therefore, the increasing adoption of clean energy has driven down the cost of electricity from new renewable power plants.
|Energy Source
|Type
|2009 Cost ($/MWh)
|2020 Cost ($/MWh)
|% Change in Cost
|Solar Photovoltaic
|Renewable
|$359
|$37
|-90%
|Onshore Wind
|Renewable
|$135
|$40
|-70%
|Gas - Peaker Plants
|Non-renewable
|$275
|$175
|-36%
|Gas - Combined Cycle Plants
|Non-renewable
|$83
|$59
|-29%
|Solar thermal tower
|Renewable
|$168
|$141
|-16%
|Coal
|Non-renewable
|$111
|$112
|+1%
|Geothermal
|Renewable
|$76
|$80
|+5%
|Nuclear
|Non-renewable
|$123
|$163
|+33%
Solar PV and onshore wind power plants have seen the most notable cost decreases over the last decade. Furthermore, the price of electricity from gas-powered plants has declined mainly as a result of falling gas prices since their peak in 2008.
By contrast, the price of electricity from coal has stayed roughly the same with a 1% increase. Moreover, nuclear-powered electricity has become 33% more expensive due to increased regulations and the lack of new reactors.
When will Renewable Energy Sources Take Over?
Given the rate at which the cost of renewable energy is falling, it’s only a matter of time before renewables become the primary source of our electricity.
Several countries have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and as a result, renewable energy is projected to account for more than half of the world’s electricity generation by 2050.
Where does this data come from?
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis Version 14.0, Our World in Data
Details: Figures represent the mean levelized cost of energy per megawatt-hour. Lazard’s Levelized Cost of Energy report did not include data for hydropower. Therefore, hydropower is excluded from this article.
