All of the World's Money and Markets in One Visualization - 2020 Edition

All of the World’s Money and Markets in One Visualization
In the current economic circumstances, there are some pretty large numbers being thrown around by both governments and the financial media.
The U.S. budget deficit this year, for example, is projected to hit $3.8 trillion, which would be more than double the previous record set during the financial crisis ($1.41 trillion in FY2009). Meanwhile, the Fed has announced “open-ended” asset-buying programs to support the economy, which will add even more to its current $7 trillion balance sheet.
Given the scale of these new numbers—how can we relate them back to the more conventional numbers and figures that we may be more familiar with?
Introducing the $100 Billion Square
In the above data visualization, we even the playing field by using a common denominator to put the world’s money and markets all on the same scale and canvas.
Each black square on the chart is worth $100 billion, and is not a number to be trifled with:
In fact, the entire annual GDP of Cuba could fit in one square ($97 billion), and the Greek economy would be roughly two squares ($203 billion).
Alternatively, if you’re contrasting this unit to numbers found within Corporate America, there are useful comparisons there as well. For example, the annual revenues of Wells Fargo ($103.9 billion) would just exceed one square, while Facebook’s would squeeze in with room to spare ($70.7 billion).
Billions, Trillions, or Quadrillions?
Here’s our full list, which sums up all of the world’s money and markets, from the smallest to the biggest, along with sources used:
|Category
|Value ($ Billions, USD)
|Source
|Silver
|$44
|World Silver Survey 2019
|Cryptocurrencies
|$244
|CoinMarketCap
|Global Military Spending
|$1,782
|World Bank
|U.S. Federal Deficit (FY 2020)
|$3,800
|U.S. CBO (Projected, as of April 2020)
|Coins & Bank Notes
|$6,662
|BIS
|Fed's Balance Sheet
|$7,037
|U.S. Federal Reserve
|The World's Billionaires
|$8,000
|Forbes
|Gold
|$10,891
|World Gold Council (2020)
|The Fortune 500
|$22,600
|Fortune 500 (2019 list)
|Stock Markets
|$89,475
|WFE (April 2020)
|Narrow Money Supply
|$35,183
|CIA Factbook
|Broad Money Supply
|$95,698
|CIA Factbook
|Global Debt
|$252,600
|IIF Debt Monitor
|Global Real Estate
|$280,600
|Savills Global Research (2018 est.)
|Global Wealth
|$360,603
|Credit Suisse
|Derivatives (Market Value)
|$11,600
|BIS (Dec 2019)
|Derivatives (Notional Value)
|$558,500
|BIS (Dec 2019)
|Derivatives (Notional Value - High end)
|$1,000,000
|Various sources (Unofficial)
Derivatives top the list, estimated at $1 quadrillion or more in notional value according to a variety of unofficial sources.
However, it’s worth mentioning that because of their non-tangible nature, the value of financial derivatives are measured in two very different ways. Notional value represents the position or obligation of the contract (i.e. a call to buy 100 shares at the price of $50 per share), while gross market value measures the price of the derivative security itself (i.e. $1.00 per call option, multiplied by 100 shares).
It’s a subtle difference that manifests itself in a big way numerically.
Correction: Graphic updated to reflect the average value of an NBA team.
Mapping The Biggest Companies By Market Cap in 60 Countries
Tech, finance or energy giant? We mapped the biggest companies by market cap and industry.
The Biggest Companies By Market Cap in 60 Countries
Tech giants are increasingly making up more of the Fortune 500, but the world’s biggest companies by market cap aren’t so cut and dry.
Despite accounting for the largest market caps worldwide—with trillion-dollar companies like Apple and contenders including Tencent and Samsung—tech wealth is largely concentrated in just a handful of countries.
So what are the biggest companies in each country? We mapped the largest company by market cap across 60 countries in August 2021 using market data from CompaniesMarketCap, TradingView, and MarketScreener.
What are the Largest Companies in the World?
The world has 60+ stock exchanges, and each one has a top company. We looked at the largest local company, since many of the world’s largest firms trade on multiple exchanges, and converted market cap to USD.
|Country
|Company
|Industry
|Market Cap (August 2021)
|USA
|Apple
|Technology
|$2.5T
|Saudi Arabia
|Saudi Aramco
|Energy
|$1.9T
|Taiwan
|TSMC
|Technology
|$594.5B
|China
|Tencent
|Technology
|$554.0B
|South Korea
|Samsung
|Technology
|$429.7B
|France
|LVMH
|Consumer Cyclical
|$414.3B
|Switzerland
|Roche
|Healthcare
|$350.0B
|Netherlands
|ASML
|Technology
|$322.6B
|Japan
|Toyota
|Consumer Cyclical
|$251.6B
|Denmark
|Novo Nordisk
|Healthcare
|$236.7B
|Ireland
|Accenture
|Technology
|$208.2B
|India
|Reliance Industries
|Energy
|$198.1B
|Australia
|BHP Group
|Materials
|$191.7B
|Canada
|Shopify
|Technology
|$185.7B
|UK
|Astrazeneca
|Healthcare
|$182.0B
|Germany
|SAP
|Technology
|$174.6B
|Singapore
|SEA
|Technology
|$152.3B
|Hong Kong
|AIA
|Financials
|$146.4B
|Belgium
|Anheuser-Busch Inbev
|Consumer Staples
|$122.7B
|Spain
|Inditex
|Consumer Cyclical
|$108.3B
|Brazil
|VALE
|Materials
|$103.9B
|Russia
|Sberbank
|Financials
|$96.7B
|Italy
|Enel
|Utilities
|$93.7B
|Argentina
|MercadoLibre
|Consumer Cyclical
|$89.5B
|Sweden
|Atlas Copco
|Industrials
|$84.1B
|South Africa
|Naspers
|Technology
|$74.1B
|Norway
|Equinor
|Energy
|$67.9B
|UAE
|Etisalat
|Communication
|$58.7B
|Mexico
|Walmex
|Consumer Staples
|$58.1B
|Indonesia
|Bank Cental Asia
|Financials
|$54.8B
|Kazakhstan
|Kaspi.kz
|Financials
|$49.8B
|Qatar
|QNB
|Financials
|$48.2B
|Finland
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|$48.0B
|Luxembourg
|ArcelorMittal
|Materials
|$36.3B
|Austria
|Verbund
|Utilities
|$33.7B
|Thailand
|PTT PCL
|Energy
|$30.1B
|Colombia
|Ecopetrol
|Energy
|$26.7B
|Malaysia
|Maybank
|Financials
|$23.7B
|Philippines
|SM Investments
|Consumer Cyclical
|$22.9B
|Kuwait
|Kuwait Finance House
|Financials
|$21.9B
|Portugal
|EDP Group
|Utilities
|$21.0B
|Vietnam
|Vinhomes
|Real Estate
|$17.1B
|Israel
|NICE
|Technology
|$16.9B
|Kenya
|Safaricom
|Communication
|$16.0B
|Czech Republic
|ÄŒEZ Group
|Energy
|$15.8B
|New Zealand
|Xero
|Technology
|$15.8B
|Turkey
|QNB Finansbank
|Financials
|$15.8B
|Hungary
|OTP Bank
|Financials
|$15.6B
|Chile
|Enel Americas
|Utilities
|$14.3B
|Morocco
|Maroc Telecom
|Communication
|$13.6B
|Poland
|PKO Bank Polski
|Financials
|$12.6B
|Cyprus
|Polymetal
|Materials
|$10.0B
|Nigeria
|Dangote Group
|Materials
|$10.0B
|Bahrain
|Ahli United Bank
|Financials
|$8.6B
|Greece
|OTE Group
|Communication
|$8.4B
|Peru
|Credicorp
|Financials
|$8.0B
|Egypt
|Commercial International Bank
|Financials
|$5.9B
|Iceland
|Marel
|Industrials
|$5.8B
|Oman
|Bank Muscat
|Financials
|$4.2B
|Panama
|Copa Holdings
|Industrials
|$3.1B
Many are former monopolies or massive conglomerates that have grown in the public space, such as South Africa’s Naspers and India’s Reliance Industries.
Others are local subsidiaries of foreign corporations, including Mexico’s Walmex, Chile’s Enel and Turkey’s QNB Finansbank.
But even more noticeable is the economic discrepancy. Apple and Saudi Aramco are worth trillions of dollars, while the smallest companies we tracked—including Panama’s Copa Group and Oman’s Bank Muscat—are worth less than $5 billion.
Finance and Tech Dominate The Biggest Companies By Market Cap
Across the board, the largest companies were able to accumulate wealth and value.
Some are newer to the top thanks to recent success. Canada’s Shopify has become one of the world’s largest e-commerce providers, and the UK’s AstraZeneca developed one of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines.
But the reality is most companies here are old guards that grew on existing resources, or in the case of banks, accumulated wealth.
|Industry
|Biggest Companies by Country
|Financials
|16
|Technology
|12
|Energy
|6
|Materials
|5
|Communication
|4
|Consumer Cyclical
|4
|Utilities
|4
|Healthcare
|3
|Industrials
|3
|Consumer Staples
|2
|Real Estate
|1
Banks were the most commonly found at the top of each country’s stock market. Closely behind were oil and gas giants, mining companies, and former state-owned corporations that drove most of a country’s wealth generation.
But as more economies develop and catch up to Western economies (where tech is dominant), newer innovative companies will likely put up a fight for each country’s top company crown.
Which Companies Belong to the Elite Trillion-Dollar Club?
Only a few companies have broken the 13-digit market cap barrier to join the $1T+ club. Who’s a member, and who’s hot on their heels?
Which Companies Belong to the Elite Trillion-Dollar Club?
Just a handful of publicly-traded companies have managed to achieve $1 trillion or more in market capitalization—only six, to be precise.
We pull data from Companies Market Cap to find out which familiar names are breaking the 13-digit barrier—and who else is waiting in the wings.
Footnote: All data referenced is as of August 17, 2021.
The Major Players in the Game
Apple and Microsoft are the only two companies to have shattered the $2T market cap milestone to date, leaving others in the dust. Apple was also the first among its Big Tech peers to ascend to the $1 trillion landmark back in 2018.
|Company
|Valuation
|Country
|Age of company
|Apple
|$2.48T
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|45 years (Founded 1976)
|Microsoft
|$2.20T
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|46 years (Founded 1975)
|Saudi Aramco
|$1.88T
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|88 years (Founded 1933)
|Alphabet (Google)
|$1.83T
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|23 years (Founded 1998)
|Amazon
|$1.64T
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|27 years (Founded 1994)
|$1.01T
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|17 years (Founded 2004)
Facebook dipped in and out of the $1T+ club in July 2021, and continues its capricious movement. With just 17 years under its belt, it’s the youngest company ever to reach this valuation milestone—though not without some wild rides along the way.
State-owned oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco is the only non-American company to make the trillion-dollar club. This makes it a notable outlier, as American companies typically dominate the leaderboard of the biggest corporations around the world.
Who Else Might Join the Trillion-Dollar Club?
Companies with a market capitalization above $500 billion are also few and far between. Within this next list of six companies, the world’s most valuable automaker Tesla is another strong candidate to eventually join the Four Comma Club.
As per usual, analyst views on Tesla are quite varied. That said, some on Wall Street are predicting that Tesla might reach $3 trillion in market cap within the decade, owing to significant current and projected demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless systems.
|Company
|Valuation
|Country
|Age of company
|Tesla
|$659B
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|17 years (Founded 2003)
|Berkshire Hathaway
|$655B
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|182 years (Founded 1839)
|TSMC
|$576B
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|34 years (Founded 1987)
|Tencent
|$537B
|🇨🇳 China
|23 years (Founded 1998)
|Visa
|$515B
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|63 years (Founded 1958)
Visa, one of the pioneers of consumer credit in the United States, continues to innovate even 63 years after its founding. In attempts to expand the reach of its already massive payments ecosystem, Visa is experimenting with acquisitions, and even dipping its toes into cryptocurrency with some success.
Whether the next company to join the trillion-dollar club comes from the U.S., from the tech industry, or out of left field, it’s clear that it has some pretty big shoes to fill.
