Technology
Visualizing the Length of the Fine Print, for 14 Popular Apps
Terms of Service: The Length of Common Digital Contracts
Do you take the time to read the terms of service before you agree to when downloading the latest app or software?
Of course you do…
The world is awash with apps and internet services that ask potential users to agree to a service agreement. Most people click on ‘agree’ and move on, knowing that reading the service agreements could put them to sleep and defer their favorite internet fix.
Taking inspiration from designer Dima Yarovinsky’s project titled I Agree, today’s post visualizes the length of service agreements, by counting the words and calculating how long it would take users to read each one.
Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That
The average reading speed of most adults is 200 to 250 words per minute (wpm). College students, probably because they are very studious and not skimming, move that pace up to around 300 words per minute. For the sake of this analysis, we calculated reading times based on 240 wpm.
|App/Service
|Word Count
|How many minutes to read? (240 wpm)
|Microsoft
|15,260
|63.5
|Spotify
|8,600
|35.8
|Niantic (Pokemon Go)
|8,466
|35.2
|TikTok
|7,459
|31.4
|Apple (Media Services)
|7,314
|30.5
|Zoom
|6,891
|28.7
|Tinder
|6,215
|25.9
|Slack
|5,782
|24.1
|Uber
|5,658
|23.6
|5,633
|23.5
|Bumble
|5,442
|22.7
|Snapchat
|4,935
|20.6
|4,346
|18.1
|4,132
|17.2
|3,459
|14.4
|Amazon
|3,416
|14.2
|YouTube
|3,308
|13.7
|3,267
|13.6
|Dropbox
|2,704
|11.3
|Netflix
|2,628
|11.0
|2,451
|9.7
The service agreement for Microsoft stands out at the top of the list with an agreement that would take over an hour to read — a bit less time than it would take to read Shakespeare’s Macbeth. To be fair, this service agreement does seem to cover the company’s entire suite of products.
These agreements are an insight into the legal mumbo jumbo that exists when it comes to regulating the use of these apps. There are a multitude of agreements that go even further into depth about what rules govern developers, online cash transactions and much more. The average American would need to set aside almost 250 hours to properly read all the digital contracts they accept while using online services.
Regardless, users may feel like they are wasting time reviewing a contract that can neither change or refuse—or more vitally, even comprehend.
Not All Text is Equal: The Flesch Reading-Ease Test
Apparently dealing with some of his own textual frustration, a Dr. Rudolf Flesch observed that some text, in particular legal language, appeared to be written to make reading as difficult as humanly possible.
Long sentences filled with arcane words can drag out simple sentences and discourage comprehension. Flesch wanted to measure the variability in reading comprehension — and by studying different kinds of writing, he developed a formula to determine readability and forever scorn lawyers.
In the Flesch Reading-Ease test, higher scores indicate material that is easier to read. Lower numbers mark passages that are more difficult to read. The formula for the Flesch Reading-Ease Score (FRES) test is:
The readability score uses two metrics:
- The numbers of words per sentence
- The number of syllables per word
Based on this score, a text would correspond to a particular education level.
|Score
|Grade
|Avg. Words per sentence
|Syllables per 100 words
|100-90
|5th grade
|8
|123
|90.0-80.0
|6th grade
|11
|131
|90.0-70.0
|7th grade
|14
|139
|70.0-60.0
|8th and 9th grade
|17
|147
|60.0-50.0
|10 to 12th grade
|21
|155
|50.0-30.0
|College
|25
|167
|30.0-0.0
|College graduate
|29
|192
So how do the service agreements in our sample rank in terms of the Flesch Reading-Ease test?
|App/Service
|Flesch Reading Ease Score
|Equivalent Grade Level
|56
|10 to 12th grade
|56
|10 to 12th grade
|54
|10 to 12th grade
|54
|10 to 12th grade
|Microsoft
|54
|10 to 12th grade
|Snapchat
|54
|10 to 12th grade
|Dropbox
|51
|10 to 12th grade
|Bumble
|50
|College level
|YouTube
|50
|College level
|48
|College level
|Apple Media Services
|47
|College level
|Tinder
|46
|College level
|Amazon
|45
|College level
|Netflix
|45
|College level
|TikTok
|44
|College level
|Spotify
|44
|College level
|Zoom
|42
|College level
|Uber
|40
|College level
|39
|College level
|Niantic (Pokemon Go)
|39
|College level
|Slack
|36
|College level
While not the most difficult to read, they definitely include a fair amount of legalese that helps discourage reading. The length and the difficulty of reading these agreements makes them practically useless to the average person.
This is a problem because it undermines basic concepts of contracts and informed consent. Users are giving up their rights without their knowledge.
Terms of Service: You Are the Product
These apps and software are the forefront of the data collection for a multi-billion dollar industry.
Individual user activity and information get easily collected and stored, creating databases of user patterns. This type of behavioral information makes marketers salivate, allowing them target their products to their ideal audience at lower costs than traditional advertising.
Do you know what you have agreed to?
Economy
Visualizing the Top Global Risks in 2024
Here are global risk projections for 2024 as tensions in the Middle East escalate and major economies face elections this year.
Visualizing the Top Global Risks in 2024
This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.
What is the global risk landscape in 2024?
Record global temperatures are leading to increasingly harmful impacts, a cost-of living crisis is making everyday life harder for people around the world, and escalating tensions in the Middle East have the potential to widen into a broader regional conflict.
Meanwhile, in 2024 it’s expected to be the world’s biggest election year ever with 4 billion people casting a vote across 60 countries. Will threats such as misinformation and polarization loom large as people head to the polls?
This visualization shows the biggest risks for 2024, based on the World Economic Forum’s annual survey of leaders around the globe.
Global Risk Profile in 2024
Here are the top 20 risks to the global economy, based on a survey of 1,490 leaders.
Leaders were asked to choose up to five risks that are likely to present a material crisis on a global scale in 2024:
|2024 Ranking
|Risk
|Share of
Respondents
|Category
|1
|Extreme weather
|66%
|Environmental
|2
|Misinformation and disinformation
|53%
|Technological
|3
|Societal polarization
|46%
|Societal
|4
|Cost-of-living crisis
|42%
|Societal
|5
|Cyberattacks
|39%
|Technological
|6
|Economic downturn
|33%
|Economic
|7
|Disrupted supply chains for critical
goods and resources
|25%
|Economic
|8
|Escalation or outbreak of interstate
armed conflict(s)
|25%
|Geopolitical
|9
|Attacks on critical infrastructure
|19%
|Geopolitical
|10
|Disrupted supply chains for food
|18%
|Economic
|11
|Censorship and erosion of free speech
|16%
|Societal
|12
|Disrupted supply chains for energy
|14%
|Economic
|13
|Public debt distress
|14%
|Economic
|14
|Skills or labor shortage
|13%
|Economic
|15
|Accidental or intentional nuclear
event
|12%
|Geopolitical
|16
|Violent civil strikes and riots
|11%
|Geopolitical
|17
|Accidental or intentional release
of biological agents
|9%
|Geopolitical
|18
|Institutional collapse within the
financial sector
|7%
|Economic
|19
|Housing bubble burst
|4%
|Economic
|20
|Tech bubble burst
|4%
|Economic
Extreme weather poses the biggest risk according to leaders surveyed. It also ranks second overall in terms of severity over the next two years.
Global economies are widely unprepared for the consequences of acute weather, from shocks to food systems to large-scale infrastructure damage. In fact, some research shows that potentially irreversible changes to the planet could be reached by the 2030s if temperatures continue to rise.
Misinformation and disinformation is the second-biggest risk, which could diminish trust and deepen political divides. It also has the potential to undermine global elections, which are slated across the U.S., Russia, India, Mexico, and dozens of other countries.
The threat of misinformation is especially clear given advancements in AI-generated content. It ranks first overall in terms of risk severity across the list.
Interlinked with misinformation is the risk of societal polarization. In the post-pandemic era, political divides have worsened, and these have been exacerbated by economic hardship and a lack of economic opportunity.
Additionally, the conflict in the Middle East is severely impacting the livelihood of millions of people, and the recent attack in Lebanon raises questions about the outbreak of a wider war. The escalation of interstate armed conflicts ranks as the eighth-highest risk for the global economy in 2024, and the fifth-most severe.
Future Global Risks
How will global risks transform over the next decade?
By 2034, leaders surveyed believe that environmental risks will be most concerning, making up five of the top 10 risks, by severity:
|2034 Ranking
|Risk
|Category
|1
|Extreme weather events
|Environmental
|2
|Critical change to Earth systems
|Environmental
|3
|Biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse
|Environmental
|4
|Natural resource shortages
|Environmental
|5
|Misinformation and disinformation
|Technological
|6
|Adverse outcomes of AI technologies
|Technological
|7
|Involuntary migration
|Societal
|8
|Cyber insecurity
|Technological
|9
|Societal polarization
|Societal
|10
|Pollution
|Environmental
We can see that technological risks of misinformation and the adverse outcomes of AI technologies also remain fairly dominant.
AI has the potential to be highly destabilizing to society, presenting some existential risks due to its role as a “force multiplier”, which means that it can increase the effect of a country’s military systems, data analytics, and other capabilities.
From a broader perspective, key structural forces are influencing global risks looking ahead. They include technological acceleration, climate change, shifts in geopolitical power, and a widening demographic divide.
Where does this data come from?
Source: The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024.
Data note: The chart in this article is based on the Global Risks Perception Survey 2023-2024. A list of global risks and their definitions is shown in Table A.1 of the PDF. The report also includes detailed information on sample sizes and demographics of respondents, found on pg. 101.
