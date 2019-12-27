Chart of the Week
Ranked: The Most Valuable Nation Brands
Ranked: The Most Valuable Nation Brands
Talent and capital are increasingly mobile, so a country’s image and reputation — its brand — can have a big impact on the country’s economic fortunes.
This is particularly true in smaller nations such as Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, which have all cultivated an investment and tourism-friendly image. Whether it’s attracting talent or wooing investment dollars, highly ranked nation brands can often outperform their rivals in the global marketplace.
The effect of a country’s image on the brands based there and the economy as a whole makes a nation brand the most important asset of any state.
– David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance
Today’s Chart of the Week uses data from Brand Finance’s Nation Brands report, which attempts to quantify the reputations of various countries around the world.
Quantifying Perception
The report breaks down the methodology in more detail, but here how the scoring system works. Brand Finance uses three pillars to calculate a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score:
- Goods & Services: Includes factors such as openness to tourism, market size, and trade rules
- Society: Includes factors such as quality of life, corruption, and cultural image
- Investment: Includes items such as talent retention, use of technology, R&D, taxation, and regulation
The BSI score is then used to calculate a hypothetical royalty rate, and to forecast revenues to ultimately derive a brand value (post-tax revenues discounted to calculate a net present value). This calculation produces the “Brand Value” of a country.
The Most Valuable Nation Brands
One of most impressive gains came from second-ranked China, which is rapidly closing the gap separating them from the United States. China’s brand value surged over 40% to $19.4 trillion — more than the cumulative brand value of the next five countries.
Not to be outdone, the United States also posted impressive numbers. Despite being a mature economy, the country’s brand value grew by 7.2% over the last year.
Here is the full top 10 list:
|Rank
|Country
|Nation Brand Value
|Change vs 2018
|1
|🇺🇸 United States
|$27.8T
|+7.2%
|2
|🇨🇳 China
|$19.5T
|+40.5%
|3
|🇩🇪 Germany
|$4.9T
|-5.7%
|4
|🇯🇵 Japan
|$4.5T
|+26.0%
|5
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|$3.9T
|+2.7%
|6
|🇫🇷 France
|$3.1T
|-4.0%
|7
|🇮🇳 India
|$2.6T
|+18.7%
|8
|🇨🇦 Canada
|$2.2T
|-1.8%
|9
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|$2.1T
|+6.7%
|10
|🇮🇹 Italy
|$2.1T
|-4.7%
Top Countries by Brand Strength
One characteristic of the brand value score is that it’s heavily weighted towards the world’s larger economies. The BSI score, by contrast, may be a more accurate reflection of a government’s guidance of its nation brand as it eliminates the inherent GDP advantage that these bigger economies have.
Using the BSI scoring method, Singapore comes out on top — as it has every year since it supplanted Germany in 2015. The highly prosperous city-state serves as the business hub of Southeast Asia and is renowned for its world-class education, healthcare, transport, and low crime levels. These factors, paired with the nation’s unwavering political stability and commitment to its ‘Future Economy’ strategy, makes the island a very strong and stable nation on the global stage.
The top 10 strongest nation brands:
|Rank
|Country
|Brand Strength Index (BSI) Score
|Change vs 2018
|BSI Rating
|1
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|90.5
|-1.9
|AAA+
|2
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|89.9
|-0.3
|AAA+
|3
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|89.6
|+1.9
|AAA+
|4
|🇩🇪 Germany
|88.2
|+3.5
|AAA
|5
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|86.9
|+2.1
|AAA
|6
|🇦🇪 U.A.E.
|86.6
|-1.9
|AAA
|7
|🇫🇮 Finland
|86.4
|-1.0
|AAA
|8
|🇯🇵 Japan
|85.8
|+1.9
|AAA
|9
|🇺🇸 United States
|85.7
|+0.1
|AAA
|10
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|85.6
|+2.6
|AAA
The United States makes the top 10, but has fallen in the rankings since sitting at fourth place in 2014. That isn’t necessarily an indictment of the U.S. though — the country’s rating has improved somewhat, moving from AA+ to AAA over that same time period.
Turkey was one of the success stories of 2019. The country’s BSI score rebounded by nearly 50% after experiencing a large drop in 2018.
Chart of the Week
Charting the World’s Major Stock Markets on the Same Scale (1990-2019)
Ever wonder what other major stock markets would look like, if they were on the same scale of the S&P 500? We chart them all over a 30-year period.
Charting the World’s Major Stock Markets
Most investors around the world are familiar with the S&P 500 index.
Not only is it the most widely accepted barometer of U.S. stock market performance, but it’s also been on a 10-year bull run, now sitting at all-time highs near 3,170.
This week, we chart those historical returns, and then use the U.S. benchmark as a backdrop to compare other major stock markets around the world, such as those in Europe, Asia, and Canada.
Putting Them All at Scale
One challenge in comparing global markets directly is that all indices are on arbitrary scales.
To directly compare them, the most natural option would be to transform the data to percentage terms. While that’s all fine and dandy, it’s also a little boring.
To make things more interesting, we’ve collected historical data that goes back nearly 30 years for each index. This was mostly done using Macrotrends, a fantastic resource for historical data. We used November 26th, 1990 as a cut-off date, since that was the earliest data point available for some of the country indices used.
We then transformed all of this data to be on the same scale of the S&P 500, so performance can be directly compared to the common American stock market benchmark.
Comparing Markets Using the S&P 500
Alright, now that we have the same scale for each market, let’s dive into the data:
|Country
|Benchmark
|Current Value (in S&P 500 terms)
|Gain since Nov 26, 1990
|🇺🇸 United States
|S&P 500
|3,168
|+901%
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|Hang Seng Comp.
|2,926
|+824%
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DAX 30
|2,913
|+820%
|🇨🇦 Canada
|S&P/TSX Comp.
|1,717
|+444%
|🇫🇷 France
|CAC 40
|1,160
|+268%
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|FTSE 100
|1,072
|+238%
|🇯🇵 Japan
|Nikkei 225
|315
|+1%
Note: Data has been transformed to match the scale of the S&P 500, and is current as of December 13, 2019
If you invested $100 in the U.S. market on November 26, 1990, you’d have over $1,000 today.
Over nearly 30 years, the S&P 500 has increased by 901%, which is the most out any of these major indices. If you invested in the German or Hong Kong markets, you’d have fairly similar results as well — each gained more than 800% over the same time period.
Meanwhile, the markets in Canada, France, and the United Kingdom have all increased, but at a far slower pace:
- In S&P 500 terms, Canada would be sitting at 1,717 — which is where the U.S. market was back in 2013.
- France would be at 1,160, a mark the S&P 500 last hit in 2010.
- The United Kingdom would sit at 1,072, also equivalent to 2010 for the U.S. market.
Finally, in S&P 500 terms, the Japanese stock market would be at a lowly 315 points today — roughly where it started 30 years ago. In other words, if you had invested $100 in Japanese stocks in 1990, you’d have gained just $1 over a period of three decades.
Chart of the Week
War and Peace: How Violence is Disrupting the Global Economy
This graphic estimates the direct and indirect costs associated with violence, and explores how they are negatively impacting the global economy.
War and Peace: How Violence is Disrupting the Global Economy
Although you may not see it, millions of lives are disrupted by violence everyday.
War, homicide, terrorism, suicide, and sexual assault can be found across the world in various degrees. While certain types of violence can incur costs that result in personal traumas, violence can also create significant economic disruptions.
In today’s Chart of the Week, we visualize data estimates from the Global Peace Index 2019 on the global cost of violence, and its geographical spread.
How is Violence Linked to the Economy?
The Global Peace Index calculates the total cost of violence using purchasing power parity (PPP) by considering three factors:
- Direct costs: Immediate consequences to the victims, perpetrators and the government
- Indirect costs: Delayed economic losses following the violent event, including the after-effects of trauma experienced by the victim
- Multiplier effect: Calculates the additional economic activity that would have accrued if the direct costs of violence had been avoided.
Between 2012-2017, the cost of violence increased by 11% to $14.6 trillion—mainly due to rising violence in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and other parts of the Middle East and North Africa.
In 2018, the total cost of violence decreased for the first time in six years to $14.1 trillion. That’s the equivalent of 11.2% of global GDP (PPP), or $1,853 for every person.
In this one year, the $475 billion saved from decreased violence costs was largely due to lower levels of armed conflict in Syria, Ukraine, and Colombia.
The Top 10 Worst Affected Countries
It comes as no surprise that countries affected by conflict incur the greatest costs due to a higher than average death toll, and sizable military expenditures.
Here are the countries with the highest cost of violence according to the report:
|Rank
|Country
|Cost of violence (% of GDP)
|#1
|🇸🇾 Syria
|67%
|#2
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|47%
|#3
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|42%
|#4
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|34%
|#5
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|32%
|#6
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|30%
|#7
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|30%
|#8
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|26%
|#9
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|25%
|#10
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|22%
Since 2017, Venezuela has climbed the ranking and now sits in the top 10, due to continuing political repression and a spiraling economy as a result of hyperinflation.
The Global Composition of Violence
Government spending on military comprises 40% of the global total, or $5.7 trillion in constant purchasing power parity (PPP).
|Type of economic impact
|Share of total
|Military expenditure
|40.2%
|Internal security expenditure
|31.7%
|Homicide
|8.6%
|Private security expenditure
|5.8%
|Suicide
|5.2%
|Armed conflict
|4.8%
|Violent crime
|2.6%
|Other
|1%
Naturally, the types of violence costs vary by region, and the most noticeable difference is in military expenditure. It represents 59% of Middle East and North Africa’s violence costs—but only 8% for Central America and the Caribbean.
Interestingly, the Middle East and North Africa boast the lowest levels of violent crime, homicide, and suicide, representing only 4% of the total, compared to South America’s 45%.
Keeping the Peace
Despite today’s chart painting a picture of the world as a dangerous place, it is worth noting that there are two sides to this story.
Of the 163 countries ranked in the index, 86 countries improved their peace score in the last year, with Iceland retaining its number one position for over a decade. In fact, the country has not had any gun murders since the Global Peace Index began in 2007.
Is the recent drop in costs of violence a sign that we are moving towards a more peaceful planet, or just a blip on the radar?
Popular
-
Markets12 months ago
The Jeff Bezos Empire in One Giant Chart
-
Maps1 year ago
Mercator Misconceptions: Clever Map Shows the True Size of Countries
-
Advertising11 months ago
Meet Generation Z: The Newest Member to the Workforce
-
Misc1 year ago
24 Cognitive Biases That Are Warping Your Perception of Reality
-
Advertising9 months ago
How the Tech Giants Make Their Billions
-
Technology12 months ago
The 20 Internet Giants That Rule the Web
-
Chart of the Week12 months ago
Chart: The World’s Largest 10 Economies in 2030
-
Environment10 months ago
The World’s 25 Largest Lakes, Side by Side