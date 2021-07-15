Sponsored
Tracked: The U.S. Utilities ESG Report Card
The following content is sponsored by the National Public Utilities Council
As emissions reductions and sustainable practices become more important for electrical utilities, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting is coming under increased scrutiny.
Once seen as optional by most companies, ESG reports and sustainability plans have become commonplace in the power industry. In addition to reporting what’s needed by regulatory state laws, many utilities utilize reporting frameworks like the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) ESG Initiative or the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
But inconsistent regulations, mixed definitions, and perceived importance levels have led some utilities to report significantly more environmental metrics than others.
How do U.S. utilities’ ESG reports stack up? This infographic from the National Public Utilities Council tracks the ESG metrics reported by 50 different U.S. based investor-owned utilities (IOUs).
What’s Consistent Across ESG Reports
To complete the assessment of U.S. utilities, ESG reports, sustainability plans, and company websites were examined. A metric was considered tracked if it had concrete numbers provided, so vague wording or non-detailed projections weren’t included.
Of the 50 IOU parent companies analyzed, 46 have headquarters in the U.S. while four are foreign-owned, but all are regulated by the states in which they operate.
For a few of the most agreed-upon and regulated measures, U.S. utilities tracked them almost across the board. These included direct scope 1 emissions from generated electricity, the utility’s current fuel mix, and water and waste treatment.
Another commonly reported metric was scope 2 emissions, which include electricity emissions purchased by the utility companies for company consumption. However, a majority of the reporting utilities labeled all purchased electricity emissions as scope 2, even though purchased electricity for downstream consumers are traditionally considered scope 3 or value-chain emissions:
- Scope 1: Direct (owned) emissions.
- Scope 2: Indirect electricity emissions from internal electricity consumption. Includes purchased power for internal company usage (heat, electrical).
- Scope 3: Indirect value-chain emissions, including purchased goods/services (including electricity for non-internal use), business travel, and waste.
ESG Inconsistencies, Confusion, and Unimportance
Even putting aside mixed definitions and labeling, there were many inconsistencies and question marks arising from utility ESG reports.
For example, some utilities reported scope 3 emissions as business travel only, without including other value chain emissions. Others included future energy mixes that weren’t separated by fuel and instead grouped into “renewable” and “non-renewable.”
The biggest discrepancies, however, were between what each utility is required to report, as well as what they choose to. That means that metrics like internal energy consumption didn’t need to be reported by the vast majority.
Likewise, some companies didn’t need to report waste generation or emissions because of “minimal hazardous waste generation” that fell under a certain threshold. Other metrics like internal vehicle electrification were only checked if the company decided to make a detailed commitment and unveil its plans.
As pressure for the electricity sector to decarbonize continues to increase at the federal level, however, many of these inconsistencies are roadblocks to clear and direct measurements and reduction strategies.
National Public Utilities Council is the go-to resource for all things decarbonization in the utilities industry.
Four Ways to Energize a Post-Pandemic Workforce
The pandemic has put the workforce through the wringer. This year-long survey highlights the four biggest back-to-work priorities and challenges that must be addressed.
The pandemic has put the workforce through the wringer, and shifted priorities for both employees and employers alike.
But as the world starts to look towards future growth and economic recovery, it’s important to recognize that each segment of the workforce has their own diverse needs.
Drawing from a year-long survey of 1,000+ full-time employees, PwC highlights the four biggest back-to-work priorities and challenges that employers must address to retain and recharge the workforce. We’ll also dive into some demographic gaps that emerge.
1. Physical Safety Remains #1
Almost half (48%) of employees felt that they were forced to sacrifice personal safety in order to remain employed throughout the pandemic. Women felt these effects even more strongly—60% said that feeling physically unsafe due to COVID-19 was distracting to their work.
Luckily, things took a turn for the better over the course of the year.
- In June 2020: Only 33% of employees felt safe working on-site based on the modifications their company made
- By May 2021: 73% of employees would feel comfortable attending a 10-person meeting in a conference room
Even with rising confidence to return to work safely, employers must do all they can to put their employees’ health first and bring this share back up to 100%.
2. Mental Health on the Mind
Shared feelings of isolation during the pandemic translated into a growing call for mental health support from employees.
Yet, while 84% of CFOs thought their company had successfully addressed employee wellness, only 31% of employees felt the same. Remote workers and women felt even more disconnected:
- 27%: Remote workers
- 26%: Women aged 18-34
- 22%: Women aged 35-44
This stark difference in perceptions suggests that leaders may not be rolling out enough support for these intangible impacts of COVID-19—or they aren’t thoroughly communicating all the resources available.
3. Time Matters Most—Even Above Pay
With lines between work and play being blurred in remote working environments, employees are beginning to value their free time more than a rise in salary. In fact, 54% expressed that receiving an extra week of paid time off would enrich their life the most in 2021.
Younger generations in particular feel strongly about this flexibility. A significant share are willing to swap the opportunity for a higher pay grade for the ability to work virtually from almost anywhere:
- 45%: Gen Z
- 47%: Millennial
- 38%: Gen X
- 14%: Baby Boomers
Similar trade-offs were expressed with the offer of more non-monetary perks, such as: the opportunity to learn new skills, unlimited sick time, flexible work hours, and remote work options.
4. See Me, Hear Me
Above all, employees feel the desire to be included and their concerns heard. Only 35% think that their company has effectively created an inclusive work environment for them and their colleagues, and this gap deepens with specific concerns around workload.
|Women (Aged 35-44)
|All surveyed employees
|% that say an unmanageable
workload impacts their productivity
|65%
|57%
|% that feel unable to ask for help
managing work stress
|70%
|52%
Women especially face extra barriers compared to their counterparts, and seek more personalized support for their workplace struggles.
Working Together To Get Back to Normal
The pandemic turned the world upside down. This also means that “normal” no longer resembles what it used to be, and the days of one-size-fits-all solutions are over.
To attract the brightest talent and drive growth, employers must understand what the diverse workforce needs—and step up to empower them.
Find out how PwC is reimagining work in 2021 and beyond.
Rethinking Portfolios: A Visual Guide to Direct Indexing
Direct indexing allows investors to build custom portfolios. Here is how they help investors reduce tax, optimize risk, and boost ESG scores.
A Visual Guide to Direct Indexing
Like many other industries, creating custom experiences has become the standard—and investing is no exception.
Direct indexing allows investors to create a personalized index that offers direct ownership of relevant investments. Given the diverse set of client needs, a direct index offers one avenue to meet each investor’s unique objectives. Reducing taxes and boosting ESG metrics in a portfolio are among just a few.
In this graphic from MSCI, we show how direct investing works, and the opportunities it offers.
Direct Indexing, Explained
To start, direct indexes are one way for investors to create a custom index in separately managed accounts. In that account, an investment firm will oversee a portfolio of assets.
Advisors can help clients decide the number of holdings, ESG screens, or sector inclusions that more closely align with their needs.
The benefit of using this approach is that investors have direct ownership of these holdings, which allows for certain tax advantages. This is in contrast to mutual funds, which are pools of assets owned by a number of investors. Through direct indexing, for instance, an investor could apply tax-loss harvesting by selling securities at a loss to reduce their capital gains tax.
At the same time, direct indexes can use analytics and risk modeling to identify the drivers of risk and return. In short, direct indexing gives investors access to tools that power portfolio construction and performance measurement.
How to Leverage Direct Indexing
Let’s say an investor wants to build an index with the following features:
- Improved ESG score
- Lowered risk
- Increased global exposure
- Reduced tax burden
Using direct indexing, they can choose which objectives align most closely to their needs. For example, they may choose from the following investment exposures:
|ESG & Climate
|Regional
|Risk
|Thematic
|Low Carbon
ESG Leaders
Climate Change
Women’s Leadership
|Asia
Europe
Global
U.S.
|Minimum Volatility
Momentum
Quality
Value
|Genomic Innovation
Robotics
Digital Economy
Consider the investor who’s specifically looking to reduce the carbon exposure of their portfolio by 30%.
Since the investor wants to improve their ESG score, they could consider a Low Carbon index which has a mandate that may align with these goals. Let’s say, they also wanted to invest in companies that have a greater focus on the ‘G’, or governance side of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. In this case, they may choose to blend their exposure with a Women’s Leadership index.
Suppose the investor is risk averse and wanted a portfolio with lower volatility. Through utilizing sophisticated risk models and analytics, the index could integrate a Minimum Volatility index to help manage their desired risk.
The Direct Indexing Toolkit
Direct indexing provides a set of tools for investors to use to their advantage. Primarily, these could consist of:
- ESG metrics: Carbon Portfolio Analytics, measuring alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, insights on ESG risks and opportunities
- Risk optimization: Efficient frontiers, mean-variance optimization, max Sharpe ratio or information ratio
- Tax optimization: Tax aware portfolio construction, tax-loss harvesting, maximizing post-tax returns
Through an efficient frontier, an investor can identify investments that have the highest returns for an identified level of risk. Mean-variance optimization is another type of investment tool that helps investors achieve the optimal level of risk and return, by dispersing the risk across their portfolio.
With an expansive set of index products, 24-hour service, and dedicated research team, MSCI works hand-in-hand with investors to build their desired portfolios.
