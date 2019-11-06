Technology
A Visual Timeline of AI Predictions in Sci-Fi
They say you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the big screen.
However, in the case of science fiction, the human imagination has gotten a few things right—especially when it comes to futuristic forecasts. Today, the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is transforming everything, but it turns out we had a hunch about it all along.
When AI Comes to Life
Today’s infographic from Noodle.ai takes a look at how some movie and television predictions for AI’s capabilities have taken hold in the real world.
Many early “predictions” about future technologies certainly missed the mark—but it seems science fiction was able to accurately forecast a thing or two about AI.
AI Basics: Making Life Better
Artificial intelligence is all about equipping machines with the ability to mimic human decision-making processes. It has a wide range of applications, from basic automation to advanced machine learning models.
AI has proliferated into virtually every aspect of life, and in the graphic, it’s clear that several sci-fi-turned-real inventions are aimed at making things more convenient for us humans.
|Sci Fi Prediction
|AI in Reality
|1962: The Jetsons cartoon shows video calls on a tv screen, and a robot maid.
|2002: iRobot Roomba is the first robotic vacuum.
2018: Facebook Portal is a video-calling smart display.
2019: Moley robotic kitchen is able to prep meals from scratch and clean up afterwards.
|1966: Star Trek inspired several tech innovations that have become commonplace.
|Examples include: Bluetooth headsets, voice assistants, cellphones, and automatic sliding doors.
|1989: Back to the Future features smart glasses for television and phone calls, and a smart watch which can precisely predict weather.
|2012: The Dark Sky app provides custom alerts on the weather to the minute.
2013: Google Glass is able to make calls, send texts, display photos, and provide directions.
2015: Apple Watch comes enabled with WiFi, Bluetooth, a GPS, and even a heart sensor.
|1999: Smart House showcases a fully automated house that is able to respond to verbal requests, cook and clean, and control thermostat settings.
|2019: A HGTV contest lets people win a WiFi connected smart house, complete with voice-enabled thermostat and security systems.
Of course, these have had varying degrees of success. While Google Glass didn’t initially resonate with the wider public, the augmented reality smart glasses have now proved useful in businesses such as manufacturing.
Elsewhere, sci-fi-inspired advances in industries like healthtech are providing a new lease of life for many patients—and continuously reinventing the frontier of what we think is possible.
Sci-Fi Helps Us Push Boundaries
One monumental event in AI history occurred in 1997, when IBM’s Deep Blue beat a chess master at his own game. This event shook the world when we realized what AI could truly be capable of—even though sci-fi had in fact anticipated it 20 years prior.
But as the graphic shows, not all is rosy in science fiction’s likeness of AI. It’s often depicted as something to fear, and certain predictions have proved to be eerily accurate.
|Sci Fi Prediction
|AI in Reality
|1977: K9, a robotic dog in Doctor Who, beats its master at a chess game.
|1997: IBM’s Deep Blue computer beats a Russian chess master, Garry Kasparov.
|1984: Skynet from Terminator, a self-aware AI program, attempts to extinguish humanity.
|2019: The U.S. Army creates an autonomous system to “acquire, identify, and target threats” (ATLAS AI).
|2011: AI monitors surveillance cameras and predicts future criminals in Person of Interest.
|2018: The National Data Analytics Solution (NDAS)
While not all of these are causes for alarm, they clearly demonstrate that sci-fi has the capacity to influence the breakthrough technology we could end up seeing a few years down the line. However, turning reel to real can raise some curious dilemmas.
Rights for Robots?
Last year, the European Parliament debated an interesting question: do robots qualify as people?
The resolution considered granting “personhood” to sophisticated, autonomous robots. However, over 150 AI experts strongly warned against this proposal, arguing it would “blur the relation between man and machine” in a way that is too unethical.
Nevertheless, this thought experiment proves that artificial intelligence is matching our wildest imagined predictions for it.
AI is whatever hasn’t been done yet.
—Tesler’s Theorem
As we move ever closer towards a world where AI is inextricably linked with the everyday, how else could science fiction shape our expectations of the future?
Blockchain
Exploring the Practical Applications of Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is no longer a fringe innovation. Here’s how it is being used in increasingly practical ways, from elections to entertainment.
In a few short years, blockchain technology has been steadily gaining traction in traditional business applications around the world.
So much so, that blockchain-focused venture capital fundraising tripled to $3 billion between the years 2017 and 2018.
Four Practical Uses for Blockchain Tech
Today’s graphic from Noah Coin highlights four major sectors where blockchain technology is being used to innovate and enhance important business processes.
In an increasingly digital world, which industries are being transformed by blockchain?
One of the primary benefits of blockchain technology is its immutability─the unchangeable nature of the “ledger” of data posted to the network.
This critical feature can provide widespread benefits across a variety of industries around the world. Let’s dive into some key examples.
Major Practical Applications of Blockchain
1. Financial Services
Recent numbers show that the asset management industry could cut costs by $2.7 billion every year by moving to blockchain tech. Practical applications of blockchain in the financial services industry include client screening and onboarding, recordkeeping, data privacy and security, and trade processing.
Similarly, the insurance industry is fraught with errors and costly mistakes. The FBI estimates that over $40 billion a year is lost through fraud across all non-health insurance industries.
Example solution:
- RiskBlock, a proof-of-insurance product, helps insurers save time and money through automated processes, and it helps insured individuals validate their insurance claims securely and quickly.
2. Smart Contracts
Blockchain and smart contract technologies function well in instances where legal contracts are required to maintain ownership rights and data privacy laws. These customizable, self-executing smart contracts on the blockchain can be easily managed by all parties.
Issues with ownership rights and royalties are commonplace within the entertainment industry. To navigate these issues, blockchain technology offers an unchangeable, traceable, real-time distribution and reporting network for all involved.
Example solution:
- Ujomusic is one such application that is helping artists track their royalties worldwide.
3. Digital IDs
According to the World Bank, over 1.1 billion people worldwide still have no way to prove their identity. At the same time, companies and financial institutions in both traditional and digital markets are being required to follow more stringent know-your-customer (KYC) initiatives.
Despite this, many providers are still not sufficiently meeting these standards; to further complicate things, regulations vary widely from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
Example solution:
- Companies like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco are migrating to the blockchain to securely and privately verify users.
4. Blockchain Internet of Things (IoT)
Gartner predicts that 20.4 billion IoT-connected devices will be active by the end of 2020, with some estimates showing the IoT market will reach $3 trillion annually by 2026.
Blockchain-enabled IoT devices would operate faster and more securely for both users and businesses─enabling less centralized control over the financial industry, internet usage, and ownership rights.
Example solution:
- Helium uses a decentralized machine network to simplify connecting anything to the internet through a blockchain, wireless network, and open-source software.
A Blockchain-enabled Future
Blockchain technology promises to be the next major tidal wave of innovation. While still in its infancy, practical blockchain applications are becoming more mainstream.
As blockchain adoption spreads, it can become a driving force for promoting equitable societies, solving complex economic issues, and transforming how we live and work every day.
Technology
Visualizing the Massive Cost of Cybercrime
In recent years, cybercrime has become a top concern for organizations around the world. How much do these cyberattacks cost companies annually?
Visualizing the Massive Cost of Cybercrime
View the high resolution of this infographic by clicking here.
What do Equifax, Yahoo, and the U.S. military have in common? They’ve all fallen victim to a cyberattack at some point in the last decade—and they’re just the tip of the iceberg.
Today’s infographic from Raconteur delves into the average damage caused by cyberattacks at the organizational level, sorted by type of attack, industry, and country.
Rising Cybercrime Costs Across the Board
The infographic focuses on data from the latest Accenture “Cost of Cybercrime” study, which details how cyber threats are evolving in a fast-paced digital landscape.
Overall, the average annual cost to organizations has been ballooning for all types of cyberattacks. For example, a single malware attack in 2018 costed more than $2.6 million, while ransomware costs rose the most between 2017–2018, from $533,000 to $646,000 (a 21% increase).
Both information loss and business disruption occurring from attacks have been found to be the major cost drivers, regardless of the type of attack:
- Malware
Major consequence: Information Loss
Average cost: $1.4M (54% of total losses)
- Web-based attacks
Major consequence: Information Loss
Average cost: $1.4M (61% of total losses)
- Denial-of-Service (DOS)
Major consequence: Business Disruption
Average cost: $1.1M (65% of total losses)
- Malicious insiders
Major consequences: Business Disruption and Information Loss
Average cost: $1.2M ($0.6M each, 75% of total losses)
In 2018, information loss and business disruption combined for over 75% of total business losses from cybercrime.
Cybercrime Casts a Wide Net
No industry is untouched by the growing cost of cybercrime—the report notes that organizations have seen security breaches grow by 67% in the past five years alone. Banking is the most affected, with annual costs crossing $18 million in 2018. This probably comes as no surprise, considering that financial motives are consistently a major incentive for hackers.
Here is the average cost of cyberattacks (per organization) across 15 different industries:
|Industry
|2017 Cost
|2018 Cost
|% Change
|Banking
|$16.6M
|$18.4M
|+11%
|Utilities
|$15.1M
|$17.8M
|+18%
|Software
|$14.5M
|$16M
|+11%
|Automotive
|$10.7M
|$15.8M
|+47%
|Insurance
|$12.9M
|$15.8M
|+22%
|High tech
|$12.9M
|$14.7M
|+14%
|Capital markets
|$10.6M
|$13.9M
|+32%
|Energy
|$13.2M
|$13.8M
|+4%
|U.S. Federal
|$10.4M
|$13.7M
|+32%
|Consumer goods
|$8.1M
|$11.9M
|+47%
|Health
|$12.9M
|$11.8M
|-8%
|Retail
|$9M
|$11.4M
|+26%
|Life sciences
|$5.9M
|$10.9M
|+86%
|Media
|$7.6M
|$9.2M
|+22%
|Travel
|$4.6M
|$8.2M
|+77%
|Public sector
|$6.6M
|$7.9M
|+20%
Interestingly, the impact on life sciences companies rose the most in a year (up by 86% to $10.9 million per organization), followed by the travel industry (up 77% to $8.2 million per organization). This is likely due to an increase in sensitive and valuable data being shared online, such as clinical trial details or credit card information.
So What Can Companies Do?
Accenture analyzed nine cutting-edge technologies that are helping mitigate cybercrime, and calculated their net savings: the total potential savings minus the required investment in each type of technology or tool.
With almost $2.3 million in net savings, many companies recognize the high payoff that comes with security intelligence. On the other hand, leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning can potentially save over $2 million—however, only 38% of businesses have adopted this solution so far.
Cybercrime will remain a large-scale concern for years to come. From 2019–2023E, approximately $5.2 trillion in global value will be at risk from cyberattacks, creating an ongoing challenge for corporations and investors alike.
