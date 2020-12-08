Markets
Visualizing the Most Populous Countries in the World
India’s population is projected to surpass China’s as soon as 2022.
While this is consequential on a global economic level, it also leaves other population trends overlooked. For instance, Nigeria is projected to have more people than the U.S., the world’s third-largest country by population, by the year 2050.
This treemap visualization, adapted from PopulationPyramid.net, is an overview of the global population in 2020, showing us the world’s most populous countries.
The 50 Most Populous Countries
China, with a population of 1.44 billion, is the most populous country worldwide.
In 2019, over 60% of its population resided in urban centers, a trend that has seen the portion of city dwellers double over the last 25 years. For context, 83% of the U.S. population lives in cities, while just 35% of India’s population dwells in urban areas.
Together, China and India’s populations make up over 36% of the global total.
|Country
|Population (2020)
|1
|🇨🇳 China
|1,439,323,774
|2
|🇮🇳 India
|1,380,004,385
|3
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|331,002,647
|4
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|273,523,621
|5
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|220,892,331
|6
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|212,559,409
|7
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|206,139,587
|8
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|164,689,383
|9
|🇷🇺 Russian Federation
|145,934,460
|10
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|128,932,753
|11
|🇯🇵 Japan
|126,476,458
|12
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|114,963,583
|13
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|109,581,085
|14
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|102,334,403
|15
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|97,338,583
|16
|🇨🇩 D.R. Congo
|89,561,404
|17
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|84,339,067
|18
|🇮🇷 Iran
|83,992,953
|19
|🇩🇪 Germany
|83,783,945
|20
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|69,799,978
|21
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|67,886,004
|22
|🇫🇷 France
|65,273,512
|23
|🇮🇹 Italy
|60,461,828
|24
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|59,734,213
|25
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|59,308,690
|26
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|54,409,794
|27
|🇰🇪Kenya
|53,771,300
|28
|🇰🇷 Republic of Korea
|51,269,183
|29
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|50,882,884
|30
|🇪🇸 Spain
|46,754,783
|31
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|45,741,000
|32
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|45,195,777
|33
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|43,851,043
|34
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|43,849,269
|35
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|43,733,759
|36
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|40,222,503
|37
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|38,928,341
|38
|🇵🇱 Poland
|37,846,605
|39
|🇨🇦 Canada
|37,742,157
|40
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|36,910,558
|41
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|34,813,867
|42
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|33,469,199
|43
|🇵🇪 Peru
|32,971,846
|44
|🇦🇴 Angola
|32,866,268
|45
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|32,365,998
|46
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|31,255,435
|47
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|31,072,945
|48
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|29,825,968
|49
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|29,136,808
|50
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|28,435,943
Extending over 17,000 islands, Indonesia comes fourth among the world’s most populous countries, standing at 273.5 million people.
Pakistan comes in fifth, with 220.8 million. Karachi, located on the southeastern coast of Pakistan, is home to over 16 million people alone. It is Pakistan’s most populous city, and the seventh-largest city in the world.
Nigeria also makes it onto the list. In just three decades, the country’s population is projected to climb from 206 million to 400 million—growing at a percentage clip that is more than double that of India.
The 50 Least Populous Countries
Combined, the 50 least-populous countries make up 0.4% of the total world population. By contrast, the top 50 account for 87% of the total.
Unsurprisingly, the world’s low population nations are situated on small islands, often tropical and reliant on tourism.
|Country
|Population (2020)
|1
|🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda
|97,928
|2
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|98,340
|3
|🇻🇮 United States Virgin Islands
|104,423
|4
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|105,697
|5
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|106,766
|6
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|110,947
|7
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|112,519
|8
|🇫🇲 Micronesia (Fed. States of)
|115,021
|9
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|119,446
|10
|🇨🇼 Curaçao
|164,100
|11
|🇬🇺 Guam
|168,783
|12
|Channel Islands
|173,859
|13
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|183,629
|14
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|198,410
|15
|🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe
|219,161
|16
|Mayotte
|272,813
|17
|🇵🇫 French Polynesia
|280,904
|18
|🇳🇨 New Caledonia
|285,491
|19
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|287,371
|20
|🇬🇫 French Guiana
|298,682
|21
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|307,150
|22
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|341,250
|23
|🇲🇶 Martinique
|375,265
|24
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|393,248
|25
|🇧🇿 Belize
|397,621
|26
|🇬🇵 Guadeloupe
|400,127
|27
|🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam
|437,483
|28
|🇲🇹 Malta
|441,539
|29
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|540,542
|30
|Cabo Verde
|555,988
|31
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|586,634
|32
|🇪🇭 Western Sahara
|597,330
|33
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|625,976
|34
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|628,062
|35
|🇲🇴 China, Macao SAR
|649,342
|36
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|686,878
|37
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|771,612
|38
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|786,559
|39
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|869,595
|40
|🇷🇪 Réunion
|895,308
|41
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|896,444
|42
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|988,002
|43
|🇸🇿 Swaziland
|1,160,164
|44
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|1,207,361
|45
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|1,271,767
|46
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|1,318,442
|47
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|1,326,539
|48
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|1,399,491
|49
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|1,402,985
|50
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|1,701,583
The Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda has the smallest population in the world, with just 97,928 inhabitants. While it may be small in terms of total inhabitants, its population density is another story—with over 222 people per square kilometer. That is roughly 50% higher than China, but about half the population density of India.
Meanwhile, the 33 pacific islands of Kiribati also make the top 10 list of the least populous countries worldwide. With a population of 119,400, Kiribati was a testing site for atomic bombs by the British and Americans during the 1960s. The island reached independence in 1979, after being under crown colonial rule since 1916.
Regional Median Ages
How about the median ages across these populations?
By far, the African region has the lowest median age at 19.8 years old, partially driven by a high birth rate of 4.7 children per woman. In contrast, the global average falls around 2.5 children.
By 2050, Africa’s population will effectively double from 1.3 billion to 2.5 billion.
|Region
|Annual Rate of Natural Population Increase
|Median Age (2020)
|Africa
|2.5%
|19.8 years
|Asia
|0.9%
|32.1 years
|Central America
|1.2%
|28.3 years
|Europe
|-0.1%
|42.7 years
|Latin America & Caribbean
|0.9%
|30.9 years
|Northern America
|0.3%
|38.6 years
|Oceania
|0.9%
|33.5 years
|South America
|0.9%
|32.0 years
|World
|1.0%
|30.9 years
Source: Our World in Data
On the other hand, Europe is the oldest, at 42.7 years for this demographic metric.
With a median age of 47.9, Italy has the second-oldest population in the world, topped only by Japan. Meanwhile, Germany (46.6), Portugal (46.2), and Spain (45.5) fall next in line. If current trends continue, by 2050, half of Europe’s population will be non-working and over the age of 65.
That said, it should be noted that this trend is not exclusive to Europe. In 30 years, 1.5 billion people globally will be over the age of 65, amounting to 16% of the global population.
5 Undeniable Long-Term Trends Shaping Society’s Future
We can’t predict the future, but we can prepare for it. Here’s a look at 5 long-term trends that are set to transform society as we know it.
We’re living in a world of rapid change, where disruption is the norm and innovation is the only way to stay relevant.
The dynamic nature of society makes it difficult to decipher. However, despite the world’s complexity, there are some long-term trends that have emerged among the chaos. These help us make sense of the world today, and can give us an idea of what to expect in years ahead.
Here’s a look at five long-term trends that are set to transform society as we know it.
#1: Aging World
With every successive year, our global population is skewing older.
Since 1970, our worldwide median age has grown by almost a decade. By 2100, it’s projected to increase by another 10 years.
Of course, not all countries are aging at the same rate.
Using data from the UN, the graph below covers the old-age dependency ratios (OADR) of different regions, showing the proportion of working-age citizens versus the percentage of older people, who are less likely to remain in the workforce.
What’s the economic impact of an aging population? Some potential risks include rising healthcare costs, a shrinking workforce, and even economic slowdowns.
To mitigate some of these risks, it’s crucial that countries build solid pension systems to support their aging citizens. Other potential solutions include increasing the age of retirement, enforcing mandatory retirement plans, and limiting early access to benefits.
Aging populations are also influencing the make-up of households in many countries. In the U.S., the share of multigenerational family households has been rising steadily since the 1970s.
At a societal level, people in the oldest age groups often play a different role in society than working age people. Many seniors engage in volunteerism and play a pivotal role in childcare for their families–activities that fall outside traditional measures of economic activity.
#2: Urban Evolution
Another macro trend that’s set to transform many regions of the world is rapid urbanization.
Currently, more than half of the global population lives in urban areas, and this influx of city-dwellers is expected to grow even more in the years ahead.
While urbanization may seem like an long-established phenomenon, it’s actually a relatively new trend, historically speaking.
Throughout human history, populations have typically lived in small villages. All the way up to the early 1800s, close to 90% of the global population still lived in rural areas. Urbanization didn’t take off on a widespread scale until the 20th century.
But once urban migration started, it snowballed, and since then it’s shown no signs of slowing down. By 2050, over two-thirds of the global population is expected to live in urban settings.
The Rise of Megacities
Even in developing countries, urban life is becoming the norm – a shift that is causing a boom in megacity growth.
The median population size of the world’s top 100 cities has been growing steadily too – from eight million in 2000 to a projected 12 million in 2035.
Why is this happening? People tend to migrate to urban areas for socioeconomic reasons, and these economic pull-factors are particular strong in the developing world. Over time, this migration and increase in the standard of living is lifting millions of people out of poverty. This brings us to our third trend.
#3: Rising Middle Class
While poverty is far from eradicated, the global middle class is growing, and fewer people are living in extreme poverty than ever before.
As the above graph shows, there was an overall increase in daily income from 1971 to 1995. By 2019, income levels had increased even further.
According to Brookings, an average of five people are entering the global middle class per second, and by 2030, the worldwide middle class population is expected to reach 5.3 billion.
As the global middle class grows, so does the market for products and services around the world. And as the middle class has more disposable income to spend, these developing markets can create new opportunities for companies and investors alike.
In fact, according to MSCI, although global equity markets are dominated by North American companies (61.5%) in terms of market capitalization, the vast majority of revenues (70.1%) come from outside North America. As the rest of the developing world gets richer, this trend is likely to accelerate.
#4: Rising Wealth inequality
People in lower-income economies aren’t the only people generating more wealth—the richer are also increasing their net worth. By a lot.
Over the last few decades, the wealth of America’s top 10% has increased by billions of dollars, while the middle and bottom wealth groups have stayed relatively stagnant.
What’s driving this wealth inequality? One key factor is the different types of assets each wealth group owns. While the top 10% invest heavily in the stock market, other wealth groups rely on real estate as their main form of investment.
Historically, equities have had higher returns than real estate—making the rich richer and leaving the bottom 90% behind.
#5: Environmental Pressures
So far, we’ve touched on four demographic shifts that are transforming society as we know it. But these changes in our global population size, wealth, and consumption habits have had far-reaching consequences. This last trend touches on one of those consequences—increased environmental pressure.
Since the year 1850, the global average temperature of land areas has risen twice as fast as the global average.
Various factors have contributed to increasing temperatures, but one major source stems from human-produced greenhouse gas emissions.
What human activities contribute to global emissions the most? The biggest culprit is industrial activity—32% of total emissions, while energy use in buildings comes in second at 17%.
Our Warmer World
Why is this significant? Rising temperatures pose a risk to our ecosystems and livelihood by changing weather patterns and putting the global food supply at risk.
The past half-decade is likely to become the warmest five-year stretch in recorded history, underscoring the rapid pace of climate change. On a global scale, even a small increase in temperature can have a big impact on climate and our ecosystems.
For example, air can hold approximately 7% more moisture for every 1ºC increase, leading to an uptick in extreme rainfall events. These events can trigger landslides, increase the rate of soil erosion, and damage crops – just one example of how climate change can cause a chain reaction.
For the billions of people who live in “drylands”, climate change is serving up a completely different scenario of increased intensity and duration of drought. This is particularly worrisome as 90% of people in these arid or semiarid regions live in developing economies that are still very reliant on agriculture.
As a society, we will need to take a hard look at the way we consume in order to begin mitigating these risks. Will we rise to the challenge?
Financing
The World’s Largest IPOs Adjusted For Inflation
Billion-dollar IPOs are always exciting, but how do modern raises compare to the world’s largest IPOs throughout history? We chart the top 25.
The World’s Largest IPOs Adjusted For Inflation
Billion-dollar initial public offerings (IPOs) are always eyebrow-raising events, and many have already made headlines in 2020.
Following the recent trend of tech IPOs outnumbering and out-hyping the competition, software has led the way. Cloud storage company Snowflake raised $3.4 billion in the largest ever software IPO, while gaming software developer Unity completed an IPO above its target price for a total of $1.3 billion and big data firm Palantir opted for a direct listing for a valuation of $22 billion.
More big names are still on the horizon. Both Airbnb and DoorDash have filed for December IPOs that would see them valued at close to $30 billion. It’s a big recovery for an IPO market that in 2019 saw major IPOs from Uber and Lyft underperform estimates.
But it was the last-minute cancellation of Ant Group’s IPO in November that would have been the largest public offering ever. At $34.5 billion, it would have eclipsed the massive $25.9 billion raised by energy giant Saudi Aramco in 2019.
How would this have stacked up against the world’s largest IPOs in history? We took the 25 largest global IPOs by nominal offering size as tracked by research firm Renaissance Capital, and adjusted them for inflation to October 2020 dollars.
NTT Docomo Tops the (Adjusted) Chart
Unicorn IPOs might be the current flavor in 2020, but they pale in comparison to communication and resource giants.
When adjusted for inflation, the largest ever IPO was Japan’s major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo. The company went public as NTT Mobile Communications Network for a then-record $18 billion in 1998, which is $28.7 billion when adjusted for inflation to 2020.
|Company
|IPO Date
|Industry
|Deal Size ($B)
|Inflation Adjusted ($B)
|NTT Mobile
|Oct 1998
|Communication Services
|18.1
|28.7
|Saudi Aramco
|Dec 2019
|Energy
|25.6
|25.9
|ENEL SpA
|Nov 1999
|Utilities
|16.5
|25.5
|Alibaba (U.S.)
|Sep 2014
|Technology
|21.8
|23.9
|SoftBank Corp
|Dec 2018
|Communication Services
|21.3
|22.1
|Visa
|Mar 2008
|Technology
|17.9
|21.8
|Deutsche Telekom
|Nov 1996
|Communication Services
|13
|21.3
|AIA Group
|Oct 2010
|Financials
|17.8
|21.2
|General Motors
|Nov 2010
|Consumer Discretionary
|15.8
|18.8
|May 2012
|Technology
|16
|18.1
|ICBC
|Oct 2006
|Financials
|14
|18.1
|Japan Tobacco Inc.
|Oct 1994
|Consumer Staples
|9.6
|16.7
|AT&T Wireless Group
|Apr 2000
|Communication Services
|10.6
|16.1
|Rosneft Oil Company
|Jul 2006
|Energy
|10.4
|13.3
|Dai-ichi Life
|Mar 2010
|Financials
|11
|13.2
|Kraft Foods
|Jun 2001
|Consumer Staples
|8.7
|12.7
|Agricultural Bank (H.K.)
|Jul 2010
|Financials
|10.4
|12.4
|Bank of China
|May 2006
|Financials
|9.2
|11.8
|France Telecom
|Oct 1997
|Communication Services
|7.3
|11.7
|Glencore
|May 2011
|Materials
|10
|11.5
|Alibaba (H.K.)
|Nov 2019
|Technology
|11.2
|11.3
|Electricite De France
|Nov 2005
|Utilities
|8.3
|11
|Agricultural Bank (China)
|Jul 2010
|Financials
|8.9
|10.6
|Hengshi Mining
|Nov 2013
|Materials
|9.3
|10.4
|Japan Airlines
|Sep 2012
|Industrials
|8.5
|9.5
Despite the recent flurry of IPO activity, only two of the largest 10 inflation-adjusted IPOs occurred in the last two years, with second place Saudi Aramco and Japan’s communications and tech conglomerate SoftBank.
Including NTT Docomo, three of the top 10 occurred in the 1990’s. Italy’s energy giant ENEL SpA raised the equivalent of $25.9 billion in 1999, and German communications company Deutsche Telekom raised the equivalent of $21.3 billion in 1996.
Communications services accounted for five of the top 25 IPOs, and four of the top 10. Only the financials were more prominent with six of the top 25.
Final IPO Numbers can Outperform (and Underperform)
One important consideration to make is that the final amount raised by an IPO can vary from the original deal size.
Though they are underwritten by a large financial institution for a set amount at a specific price range, companies often grant underwriters the “greenshoe option” to sell more shares than the original issue amount, usually up to 15% more.
This over-allotment option lets an underwriter capitalize on a strong market by offering more shares at a surging share price (which they cover at the original price). In the opposite case of falling share prices, the underwriter can buy back shares at market rate to stabilize the price and cover their short position.
Many of the largest ever IPOs have managed to capitalize on their much-hyped debuts. Saudi Aramco ended up raising $29.4 billion, almost $4 billion more than its original offering. In similar fashion, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raised $25 billion on an offering of $21.8 billion, and Visa raised $19.7 billion on an offering of $17.9 billion.
Additionally, large corporations can take advantage of market sentiment by going public in multiple equity markets. Alibaba’s $25 billion debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 was followed by a secondary offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2019 for $11.2 billion. Likewise, the Agricultural Bank of China listed on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges in 2010 for a combined $22.1 billion haul.
More IPOS on the Docket for 2021
With excitement around IPOs bubbling once again, more companies are lining up to become the next big breakthrough on public markets.
2021’s list of IPO candidates include shopping app Wish (which has already filed for an offering), gaming companies Epic Games and Roblox, payment processing firm Stripe and even dating app Bumble.
And Ant Group’s massive potential IPO shadow looms over all, though regulatory overhauls in China might push it back to 2022 and lower the size of the offering.
For now, the list of the world’s largest IPOs looks to be relatively stable. But with social media giant Facebook cracking the Top 10 list in 2012, and SoftBank’s massive IPO in 2018, the next +$10 billion dollar IPO is always around the corner.
