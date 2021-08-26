Misc
Every Single Cognitive Bias in One Infographic
View a high resolution version of this graphic
View the high resolution version of today's graphic by clicking here.
The human brain is capable of incredible things, but it’s also extremely flawed at times.
Science has shown that we tend to make all sorts of mental mistakes, called “cognitive biases”, that can affect both our thinking and actions. These biases can lead to us extrapolating information from the wrong sources, seeking to confirm existing beliefs, or failing to remember events the way they actually happened!
To be sure, this is all part of being human—but such cognitive biases can also have a profound effect on our endeavors, investments, and life in general.
For this reason, today’s infographic from DesignHacks.co is particularly handy. It shows and groups each of the 188 known confirmation biases in existence.
What is a Cognitive Bias?
Humans have a tendency to think in particular ways that can lead to systematic deviations from making rational judgments.
These tendencies usually arise from:
- Information processing shortcuts
- The limited processing ability of the brain
- Emotional and moral motivations
- Distortions in storing and retrieving memories
- Social influence
Cognitive biases have been studied for decades by academics in the fields of cognitive science, social psychology, and behavioral economics, but they are especially relevant in today’s information-packed world. They influence the way we think and act, and such irrational mental shortcuts can lead to all kinds of problems in entrepreneurship, investing, or management.
Cognitive Bias Examples
Here are five examples of how these types of biases can affect people in the business world:
1. Familiarity Bias: An investor puts her money in “what she knows”, rather than seeking the obvious benefits from portfolio diversification. Just because a certain type of industry or security is familiar doesn’t make it the logical selection.
2. Self-Attribution Bias: An entrepreneur overly attributes his company’s success to himself, rather than other factors (team, luck, industry trends). When things go bad, he blames these external factors for derailing his progress.
3. Anchoring Bias: An employee in a salary negotiation is too dependent on the first number mentioned in the negotiations, rather than rationally examining a range of options.
4. Survivorship Bias: Entrepreneurship looks easy, because there are so many successful entrepreneurs out there. However, this is a cognitive bias: the successful entrepreneurs are the ones still around, while the millions who failed went and did other things.
5. Gambler’s Fallacy: A venture capitalist sees a portfolio company rise and rise in value after its IPO, far behind what he initially thought possible. Instead of holding on to a winner and rationally evaluating the possibility that appreciation could still continue, he dumps the stock to lock in the existing gains.
This post was first published in 2017. We have since updated it, adding in new content for 2021.
This Giant Map Shows All the Metropolitan Areas in the U.S.
Fitting a complex population center into a tidy statistical box is no easy feat. Thankfully, this U.S. Census Bureau map is up to the challenge.
This Giant Map Shows All the Metropolitan Areas in the U.S.
The United States is the third most populous country in the world, made up of close to 20,000 cities and towns, and 333 million individuals.
Dividing these population clusters into a coherent framework of statistical areas is no small feat, and the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest map shows just how complex of a task it is.
This enormous map—which covers the entire country, including Puerto Rico—includes 392 metropolitan statistical areas and 547 micropolitan statistical areas.
For reference, here are all the current metropolitan statistical areas in the United States, organized by population:
|Rank
|Metropolitan statistical area
|Population (2020)
|Change since 2010
|1
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA MSA
|20,140,470
|6.58%
|2
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA MSA
|13,200,998
|2.90%
|3
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI MSA
|9,618,502
|1.66%
|4
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX MSA
|7,637,387
|19.96%
|5
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX MSA
|7,122,240
|20.30%
|6
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV MSA
|6,385,162
|13.02%
|7
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD MSA
|6,245,051
|4.69%
|8
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL MSA
|6,138,333
|10.31%
|9
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA MSA
|6,089,815
|15.19%
|10
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH MSA
|4,941,632
|8.55%
|11
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ MSA
|4,845,832
|15.57%
|12
|San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA MSA
|4,749,008
|9.54%
|13
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA MSA
|4,599,839
|8.88%
|14
|Detroit–Warren–Dearborn, MI MSA
|4,392,041
|2.23%
|15
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA MSA
|4,018,762
|16.83%
|16
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI MSA
|3,690,261
|10.26%
|17
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA MSA
|3,298,634
|6.57%
|18
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL MSA
|3,175,275
|14.09%
|19
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO MSA
|2,963,821
|16.53%
|20
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD MSA
|2,844,510
|4.94%
|21
|St. Louis, MO-IL MSA
|2,820,253
|1.17%
|22
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL MSA
|2,673,376
|25.25%
|23
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC MSA
|2,660,329
|18.56%
|24
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX MSA
|2,558,143
|19.40%
|25
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA MSA
|2,512,859
|12.89%
|26
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA MSA
|2,397,382
|11.55%
|27
|Pittsburgh, PA MSA
|2,370,930
|0.62%
|28
|Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX MSA
|2,283,371
|33.04%
|29
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV MSA
|2,265,461
|16.10%
|30
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN MSA
|2,256,884
|5.58%
|31
|Kansas City, MO-KS MSA
|2,192,035
|9.09%
|32
|Columbus, OH MSA
|2,138,926
|12.46%
|33
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN MSA
|2,111,040
|11.82%
|34
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH MSA
|2,088,251
|0.53%
|35
|San Juan-Bayamón-Caguas, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|2,002,906
|-14.77%
|36
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA MSA
|2,000,468
|8.90%
|37
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN MSA
|1,989,519
|20.86%
|38
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC MSA
|1,799,674
|5.00%
|39
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA MSA
|1,676,579
|4.73%
|40
|Jacksonville, FL MSA
|1,605,848
|19.34%
|41
|Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI MSA
|1,574,731
|1.21%
|42
|Oklahoma City, OK MSA
|1,425,695
|13.78%
|43
|Raleigh-Cary, NC MSA
|1,413,982
|25.08%
|44
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR MSA
|1,337,779
|1.65%
|45
|Richmond, VA MSA
|1,314,434
|10.78%
|46
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN MSA
|1,285,439
|6.88%
|47
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA MSA
|1,271,845
|6.89%
|48
|Salt Lake City, UT MSA
|1,257,936
|15.63%
|49
|Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT MSA
|1,213,531
|0.09%
|50
|Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY MSA
|1,166,902
|2.76%
|51
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL MSA
|1,115,289
|5.11%
|52
|Rochester, NY MSA
|1,090,135
|0.97%
|53
|Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI MSA
|1,087,592
|9.45%
|54
|Tucson, AZ MSA
|1,043,433
|6.44%
|55
|Urban Honolulu, HI MSA
|1,016,508
|6.64%
|56
|Tulsa, OK MSA
|1,015,331
|8.30%
|57
|Fresno, CA MSA
|1,008,654
|8.40%
|58
|Worcester, MA-CT MSA
|978,529
|6.71%
|59
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA MSA
|967,604
|11.82%
|60
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT MSA
|957,419
|4.43%
|61
|Greenville-Anderson, SC MSA
|928,195
|12.63%
|62
|Albuquerque, NM MSA
|916,528
|3.32%
|63
|Bakersfield, CA MSA
|909,235
|8.29%
|64
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY MSA
|899,262
|3.28%
|65
|Knoxville, TN MSA
|879,773
|7.96%
|66
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX MSA
|870,781
|12.39%
|67
|Baton Rouge, LA MSA
|870,569
|5.41%
|68
|El Paso, TX MSA
|868,859
|8.05%
|69
|New Haven-Milford, CT MSA
|864,835
|0.27%
|70
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ MSA
|861,889
|4.96%
|71
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA MSA
|843,843
|2.49%
|72
|North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL MSA
|833,716
|18.72%
|73
|Columbia, SC MSA
|829,470
|8.06%
|74
|Dayton-Kettering, OH MSA
|814,049
|1.85%
|75
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC MSA
|799,636
|20.32%
|76
|Stockton, CA MSA
|779,233
|13.71%
|77
|Greensboro-High Point, NC MSA
|776,566
|7.29%
|78
|Boise City, ID MSA
|764,718
|24.03%
|79
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL MSA
|760,822
|22.96%
|80
|Colorado Springs, CO MSA
|755,105
|16.96%
|81
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR MSA
|748,031
|6.90%
|82
|Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL MSA
|725,046
|20.42%
|83
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA MSA
|709,466
|16.98%
|84
|Akron, OH MSA
|702,219
|-0.14%
|85
|Springfield, MA MSA
|699,162
|0.90%
|86
|Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY MSA
|697,221
|4.02%
|87
|Ogden-Clearfield, UT MSA
|694,863
|16.36%
|88
|Madison, WI MSA
|680,796
|12.45%
|89
|Winston-Salem, NC MSA
|675,966
|5.52%
|90
|Provo-Orem, UT MSA
|671,185
|27.41%
|91
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL MSA
|668,921
|13.32%
|92
|Syracuse, NY MSA
|662,057
|-0.08%
|93
|Durham-Chapel Hill, NC MSA
|649,903
|15.18%
|94
|Wichita, KS MSA
|647,610
|3.94%
|95
|Toledo, OH MSA
|646,604
|-0.74%
|96
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC MSA
|611,000
|8.17%
|97
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL MSA
|606,612
|11.64%
|98
|Jackson, MS MSA
|591,978
|0.97%
|99
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA MSA
|591,712
|7.69%
|100
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA MSA
|585,784
|13.80%
|101
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA MSA
|567,559
|0.70%
|102
|Chattanooga, TN-GA MSA
|562,647
|6.53%
|103
|Lancaster, PA MSA
|552,984
|6.46%
|104
|Modesto, CA MSA
|552,878
|7.47%
|105
|Portland-South Portland, ME MSA
|551,740
|7.32%
|106
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR MSA
|546,725
|24.22%
|107
|Lansing-East Lansing, MI MSA
|541,297
|1.24%
|108
|Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA MSA
|541,243
|-4.34%
|109
|Fayetteville, NC MSA
|520,378
|8.17%
|110
|Lexington-Fayette, KY MSA
|516,811
|9.47%
|111
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL MSA
|509,905
|13.57%
|112
|Huntsville, AL MSA
|491,723
|17.75%
|113
|Reno, NV MSA
|490,596
|15.32%
|114
|Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA MSA
|488,863
|1.03%
|115
|Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC MSA
|487,722
|29.46%
|116
|Port St. Lucie, FL MSA
|487,657
|14.98%
|117
|Lafayette, LA MSA
|478,384
|2.49%
|118
|Springfield, MO MSA
|475,432
|8.87%
|119
|Killeen-Temple, TX MSA
|475,367
|17.29%
|120
|Visalia, CA MSA
|473,117
|7.00%
|121
|Asheville, NC MSA
|469,015
|10.39%
|122
|York-Hanover, PA MSA
|456,438
|4.94%
|123
|Vallejo, CA MSA
|453,491
|9.71%
|124
|Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA MSA
|448,229
|5.74%
|125
|Salinas, CA MSA
|439,035
|5.78%
|126
|Salem, OR MSA
|433,353
|10.91%
|127
|Mobile, AL MSA
|430,197
|-0.09%
|128
|Reading, PA MSA
|428,849
|4.23%
|129
|Manchester-Nashua, NH MSA
|422,937
|5.54%
|130
|Corpus Christi, TX MSA
|421,933
|4.17%
|131
|Brownsville-Harlingen, TX MSA
|421,017
|3.64%
|132
|Fort Wayne, IN MSA
|419,601
|7.97%
|133
|Salisbury, MD-DE MSA
|418,046
|11.84%
|134
|Gulfport-Biloxi, MS MSA
|416,259
|7.15%
|135
|Flint, MI MSA
|406,211
|-4.60%
|136
|Savannah, GA MSA
|404,798
|16.45%
|137
|Peoria, IL MSA
|402,391
|-3.33%
|138
|Canton-Massillon, OH MSA
|401,574
|-0.70%
|139
|Anchorage, AK MSA
|398,328
|4.60%
|140
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX MSA
|397,565
|2.27%
|141
|Shreveport-Bossier City, LA MSA
|393,406
|-1.30%
|142
|Trenton-Princeton, NJ MSA
|387,340
|5.68%
|143
|Montgomery, AL MSA
|386,047
|3.07%
|144
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA
|384,324
|1.22%
|145
|Tallahassee, FL MSA
|384,298
|4.60%
|146
|Eugene-Springfield, OR MSA
|382,971
|8.89%
|147
|Ocala, FL MSA
|375,908
|13.47%
|148
|Naples-Marco Island, FL MSA
|375,752
|16.87%
|149
|Ann Arbor, MI MSA
|372,258
|7.97%
|150
|Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC MSA
|365,276
|-0.06%
|151
|Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH MSA
|359,862
|-2.98%
|152
|Fort Collins, CO MSA
|359,066
|19.84%
|153
|Lincoln, NE MSA
|340,217
|12.60%
|154
|Gainesville, FL MSA
|339,247
|11.20%
|155
|Rockford, IL MSA
|338,798
|-3.04%
|156
|Boulder, CO MSA
|330,758
|12.29%
|157
|Greeley, CO MSA
|328,981
|30.12%
|158
|Columbus, GA-AL MSA
|328,883
|6.85%
|159
|Green Bay, WI MSA
|328,268
|7.19%
|160
|Spartanburg, SC MSA
|327,997
|15.37%
|161
|South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI MSA
|324,501
|1.65%
|162
|Lubbock, TX MSA
|321,368
|10.51%
|163
|Clarksville, TN-KY MSA
|320,535
|17.01%
|164
|Roanoke, VA MSA
|315,251
|2.12%
|165
|Evansville, IN-KY MSA
|314,049
|0.80%
|166
|Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA MSA
|307,614
|-0.62%
|167
|Kennewick-Richland, WA MSA
|303,622
|19.85%
|168
|Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA MSA
|294,793
|16.86%
|169
|Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV MSA
|293,844
|9.18%
|170
|Utica-Rome, NY MSA
|292,264
|-2.38%
|171
|Duluth, MN-WI MSA
|291,638
|0.34%
|172
|Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL MSA
|286,973
|21.67%
|173
|Longview, TX MSA
|286,184
|2.21%
|174
|Aguadilla-Isabela, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|286,064
|-15.72%
|175
|Wilmington, NC MSA
|285,905
|12.17%
|176
|San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA MSA
|282,424
|4.74%
|177
|Merced, CA MSA
|281,202
|9.93%
|178
|Waco, TX MSA
|277,547
|9.80%
|179
|Sioux Falls, SD MSA
|276,730
|21.23%
|180
|Cedar Rapids, IA MSA
|276,520
|7.20%
|181
|Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA MSA
|275,611
|9.75%
|182
|Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ MSA
|274,534
|-0.01%
|183
|Erie, PA MSA
|270,876
|-3.45%
|184
|Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA MSA
|270,861
|3.23%
|185
|Amarillo, TX MSA
|268,761
|6.68%
|186
|Tuscaloosa, AL MSA
|268,674
|12.32%
|187
|Norwich-New London, CT MSA
|268,555
|-2.01%
|188
|College Station-Bryan, TX MSA
|268,248
|17.31%
|189
|Laredo, TX MSA
|267,114
|6.72%
|190
|Kalamazoo-Portage, MI MSA
|261,670
|4.53%
|191
|Lynchburg, VA MSA
|261,593
|3.55%
|192
|Charleston, WV MSA
|258,859
|-6.89%
|193
|Yakima, WA MSA
|256,728
|5.55%
|194
|Fargo, ND-MN MSA
|249,843
|19.67%
|195
|Binghamton, NY MSA
|247,138
|-1.82%
|196
|Fort Smith, AR-OK MSA
|244,310
|-1.57%
|197
|Appleton, WI MSA
|243,147
|7.75%
|198
|Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ MSA
|236,209
|11.93%
|199
|Macon-Bibb County, GA MSA
|233,802
|0.65%
|200
|Tyler, TX MSA
|233,479
|11.33%
|201
|Topeka, KS MSA
|233,152
|-0.31%
|202
|Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL MSA
|231,767
|27.16%
|203
|Barnstable Town, MA MSA
|228,996
|6.07%
|204
|Bellingham, WA MSA
|226,847
|12.78%
|205
|Rochester, MN MSA
|226,329
|9.40%
|206
|Burlington-South Burlington, VT MSA
|225,562
|6.77%
|207
|Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN MSA
|223,716
|6.38%
|208
|Medford, OR MSA
|223,259
|9.87%
|209
|Champaign-Urbana, IL MSA
|222,538
|2.17%
|210
|Lake Charles, LA MSA
|222,402
|11.42%
|211
|Charlottesville, VA MSA
|221,524
|9.91%
|212
|Las Cruces, NM MSA
|219,561
|4.94%
|213
|Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC MSA
|215,908
|15.45%
|214
|Athens-Clarke County, GA MSA
|215,415
|11.88%
|215
|Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ MSA
|213,267
|6.53%
|216
|Chico, CA MSA
|211,632
|-3.80%
|217
|Ponce, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|211,465
|-19.48%
|218
|Columbia, MO MSA
|210,864
|10.76%
|219
|Springfield, IL MSA
|208,640
|-0.73%
|220
|Johnson City, TN MSA
|207,285
|4.31%
|221
|Houma-Thibodaux, LA MSA
|207,137
|-0.50%
|222
|Monroe, LA MSA
|207,104
|1.31%
|223
|Elkhart-Goshen, IN MSA
|207,047
|4.80%
|224
|Jacksonville, NC MSA
|204,576
|15.08%
|225
|Yuma, AZ MSA
|203,881
|4.15%
|226
|Gainesville, GA MSA
|203,136
|13.05%
|227
|Florence, SC MSA
|199,964
|-2.73%
|228
|St. Cloud, MN MSA
|199,671
|5.59%
|229
|Bend, OR MSA
|198,253
|25.69%
|230
|Racine, WI MSA
|197,727
|1.19%
|231
|Warner Robins, GA MSA
|191,614
|14.33%
|232
|Saginaw, MI MSA
|190,124
|-5.02%
|233
|Punta Gorda, FL MSA
|186,847
|16.80%
|234
|Terre Haute, IN MSA
|185,031
|-2.49%
|235
|Billings, MT MSA
|184,167
|10.17%
|236
|Redding, CA MSA
|182,155
|2.78%
|237
|Dover, DE MSA
|181,851
|12.04%
|238
|Kingston, NY MSA
|181,851
|-0.35%
|239
|Joplin, MO MSA
|181,409
|3.36%
|240
|Yuba City, CA MSA
|181,208
|8.58%
|241
|Jackson, TN MSA
|180,504
|0.45%
|242
|St. George, UT MSA
|180,279
|30.53%
|243
|El Centro, CA MSA
|179,702
|2.96%
|244
|Bowling Green, KY MSA
|179,639
|13.27%
|245
|Abilene, TX MSA
|176,579
|6.85%
|246
|Muskegon, MI MSA
|175,824
|2.11%
|247
|Iowa City, IA MSA
|175,419
|14.96%
|248
|Midland, TX MSA
|175,220
|23.68%
|249
|Panama City, FL MSA
|175,216
|3.77%
|250
|Auburn-Opelika, AL MSA
|174,241
|24.24%
|251
|Arecibo, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|173,218
|-13.16%
|252
|Hattiesburg, MS MSA
|172,231
|6.05%
|253
|Eau Claire, WI MSA
|172,007
|6.74%
|254
|Oshkosh-Neenah, WI MSA
|171,730
|2.84%
|255
|Burlington, NC MSA
|171,415
|13.42%
|256
|Coeur d'Alene, ID MSA
|171,362
|23.73%
|257
|Bloomington, IL MSA
|170,954
|0.81%
|258
|Greenville, NC MSA
|170,243
|1.25%
|259
|Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA MSA
|168,461
|0.38%
|260
|East Stroudsburg, PA MSA
|168,327
|-0.89%
|261
|Pueblo, CO MSA
|168,162
|5.72%
|262
|Wausau-Weston, WI MSA
|166,428
|2.22%
|263
|Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA MSA
|166,378
|2.10%
|264
|Odessa, TX MSA
|165,171
|20.45%
|265
|Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI MSA
|164,754
|6.41%
|266
|Janesville-Beloit, WI MSA
|163,687
|2.09%
|267
|Bloomington, IN MSA
|161,039
|0.93%
|268
|Jackson, MI MSA
|160,366
|0.07%
|269
|Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL MSA
|159,788
|15.76%
|270
|State College, PA MSA
|158,172
|2.72%
|271
|Idaho Falls, ID MSA
|157,429
|18.13%
|272
|Decatur, AL MSA
|156,494
|1.73%
|273
|Madera, CA MSA
|156,255
|3.57%
|274
|Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA MSA
|155,932
|4.22%
|275
|Grand Junction, CO MSA
|155,703
|6.12%
|276
|Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY MSA
|155,572
|4.88%
|277
|Santa Fe, NM MSA
|154,823
|7.39%
|278
|Monroe, MI MSA
|154,809
|1.83%
|279
|Niles, MI MSA
|154,316
|-1.59%
|280
|Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ MSA
|154,152
|-1.75%
|281
|Homosassa Springs, FL MSA
|153,843
|8.93%
|282
|Hanford-Corcoran, CA MSA
|152,486
|-0.32%
|283
|Bangor, ME MSA
|152,199
|-1.12%
|284
|Alexandria, LA MSA
|152,192
|-1.12%
|285
|Dothan, AL MSA
|151,007
|3.69%
|286
|Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL MSA
|150,791
|2.48%
|287
|Jefferson City, MO MSA
|150,309
|0.34%
|288
|Sioux City, IA-NE-SD MSA
|149,940
|4.43%
|289
|Albany, GA MSA
|148,922
|-3.21%
|290
|Wichita Falls, TX MSA
|148,128
|-2.10%
|291
|Valdosta, GA MSA
|148,126
|6.12%
|292
|Texarkana, TX-AR MSA
|147,519
|-1.13%
|293
|Logan, UT-ID MSA
|147,348
|17.46%
|294
|Flagstaff, AZ MSA
|145,101
|7.95%
|295
|Rocky Mount, NC MSA
|143,870
|-5.59%
|296
|Lebanon, PA MSA
|143,257
|7.25%
|297
|Dalton, GA MSA
|142,837
|0.43%
|298
|Morristown, TN MSA
|142,709
|4.47%
|299
|Winchester, VA-WV MSA
|142,632
|11.02%
|300
|Morgantown, WV MSA
|140,038
|7.96%
|301
|La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN MSA
|139,627
|4.46%
|302
|Wheeling, WV-OH MSA
|139,513
|-5.70%
|303
|Rapid City, SD MSA
|139,074
|10.04%
|304
|Napa, CA MSA
|138,019
|1.12%
|305
|Sumter, SC MSA
|136,700
|-4.02%
|306
|Springfield, OH MSA
|136,001
|-1.69%
|307
|Harrisonburg, VA MSA
|135,571
|8.26%
|308
|Sherman-Denison, TX MSA
|135,543
|12.13%
|309
|Battle Creek, MI MSA
|134,310
|-1.35%
|310
|Jonesboro, AR MSA
|134,196
|10.88%
|311
|Manhattan, KS MSA
|134,046
|5.48%
|312
|Bismarck, ND MSA
|133,626
|20.79%
|313
|Johnstown, PA MSA
|133,472
|-7.10%
|314
|Carbondale-Marion, IL MSA
|133,435
|-4.11%
|315
|Hammond, LA MSA
|133,157
|9.96%
|316
|The Villages, FL MSA
|129,752
|38.89%
|317
|Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA MSA
|129,523
|10.80%
|318
|Pittsfield, MA MSA
|129,026
|-1.67%
|319
|Albany-Lebanon, OR MSA
|128,610
|10.23%
|320
|Glens Falls, NY MSA
|127,039
|-1.46%
|321
|Lawton, OK MSA
|126,652
|-2.79%
|322
|Cleveland, TN MSA
|126,164
|8.96%
|323
|Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ MSA
|125,447
|-4.49%
|324
|Staunton, VA MSA
|125,433
|5.85%
|325
|Ames, IA MSA
|125,252
|8.12%
|326
|Mansfield, OH MSA
|124,936
|0.37%
|327
|San Angelo, TX MSA
|122,888
|8.78%
|328
|Altoona, PA MSA
|122,822
|-3.36%
|329
|New Bern, NC MSA
|122,168
|-3.65%
|330
|Wenatchee, WA MSA
|122,012
|10.04%
|331
|Farmington, NM MSA
|121,661
|-6.45%
|332
|Owensboro, KY MSA
|121,559
|5.93%
|333
|St. Joseph, MO-KS MSA
|121,467
|-4.60%
|334
|San Germán, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|120,280
|-12.50%
|335
|Lawrence, KS MSA
|118,785
|7.18%
|336
|Sheboygan, WI MSA
|118,034
|2.19%
|337
|Missoula, MT MSA
|117,922
|7.89%
|338
|Goldsboro, NC MSA
|117,333
|-4.31%
|339
|Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH MSA
|116,903
|-6.07%
|340
|Watertown-Fort Drum, NY MSA
|116,721
|0.42%
|341
|Anniston-Oxford, AL MSA
|116,441
|-1.80%
|342
|Beckley, WV MSA
|115,079
|-7.86%
|343
|Twin Falls, ID MSA
|114,283
|14.74%
|344
|Williamsport, PA MSA
|114,188
|-1.66%
|345
|California-Lexington Park, MD MSA
|113,777
|8.20%
|346
|Brunswick, GA MSA
|113,495
|1.00%
|347
|Michigan City-La Porte, IN MSA
|112,417
|0.85%
|348
|Muncie, IN MSA
|111,903
|-4.90%
|349
|Lewiston-Auburn, ME MSA
|111,139
|3.19%
|350
|Longview, WA MSA
|110,730
|8.12%
|351
|Kankakee, IL MSA
|107,502
|-5.24%
|352
|Ithaca, NY MSA
|105,740
|4.11%
|353
|Grand Forks, ND-MN MSA
|104,362
|5.99%
|354
|Fond du Lac, WI MSA
|104,154
|2.48%
|355
|Decatur, IL MSA
|103,998
|-6.11%
|356
|Bay City, MI MSA
|103,856
|-3.63%
|357
|Gettysburg, PA MSA
|103,852
|2.41%
|358
|Mankato, MN MSA
|103,566
|7.06%
|359
|Gadsden, AL MSA
|103,436
|-0.95%
|360
|Lima, OH MSA
|102,206
|-3.88%
|361
|Sebring-Avon Park, FL MSA
|101,235
|2.48%
|362
|Cheyenne, WY MSA
|100,512
|9.56%
|363
|Hot Springs, AR MSA
|100,180
|4.33%
|364
|Dubuque, IA MSA
|99,266
|5.99%
|365
|Rome, GA MSA
|98,584
|2.35%
|366
|Victoria, TX MSA
|98,331
|4.60%
|367
|Cape Girardeau, MO-IL MSA
|97,517
|1.29%
|368
|Fairbanks, AK MSA
|95,655
|-1.97%
|369
|Ocean City, NJ MSA
|95,263
|-2.06%
|370
|Corvallis, OR MSA
|95,184
|11.22%
|371
|Cumberland, MD-WV MSA
|95,044
|-7.99%
|372
|Pocatello, ID MSA
|94,896
|4.68%
|373
|Mayagüez, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|93,412
|-19.62%
|374
|Parkersburg-Vienna, WV MSA
|89,490
|-3.43%
|375
|Grants Pass, OR MSA
|88,090
|6.50%
|376
|Pine Bluff, AR MSA
|87,751
|-12.47%
|377
|Great Falls, MT MSA
|84,414
|3.80%
|378
|Elmira, NY MSA
|84,148
|-5.27%
|379
|Yauco, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|84,112
|-21.63%
|380
|Kokomo, IN MSA
|83,658
|1.09%
|381
|Midland, MI MSA
|83,494
|-0.16%
|382
|Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA MSA
|82,863
|-3.15%
|383
|Columbus, IN MSA
|82,208
|7.05%
|384
|Hinesville, GA MSA
|81,424
|4.50%
|385
|Casper, WY MSA
|79,955
|5.97%
|386
|Grand Island, NE MSA
|77,038
|5.93%
|387
|Danville, IL MSA
|74,188
|-9.11%
|388
|Guayama, PR Metropolitan Statistical Area
|72,240
|-14.22%
|389
|Lewiston, ID-WA MSA
|64,375
|5.73%
|390
|Enid, OK MSA
|62,846
|3.74%
|391
|Walla Walla, WA MSA
|62,584
|6.47%
|392
|Carson City, NV MSA
|58,639
|6.09%
From Metro to Micro
The wide variety of population patterns around the country can make it tricky to divide regions up into uniform units. There are two main divisions to consider when viewing this map:
- Metropolitan Areas (metro areas) have at least one urban core area of at least 50,000 population. These are the largest population centers, sometimes encompassing many counties. In some instances, these metro areas are further subdivided into Metropolitan Divisions.
- Micropolitan Areas are the smallest areas measured on this map (indicated by a lighter shade of green). These smaller regions, which are generally located further away from large cities, have at least one urban core area of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000 people.
One thing to note about all of these definitions is that the cities in these regions must have significant ties to a neighboring region—usually in the form of commuting ties. This is what warrants binding adjacent counties into a measurable area.
Another unique layer of data on this map is the shading that indicates the actual urbanized area within metro areas. In the example of Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, it’s easy to see how urban sprawl has expanded the urban area into a number of neighboring counties.
With this context in mind, we’ll take a closer look at three points of interest on the map that show this concept at work with varying degrees of complexity.
Level One: The Central City
The Texas Triangle offers what is perhaps the most straightforward example of metro areas.
As seen above, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio anchor their respective regions, and surrounding counties are bundled into a metro area. The surrounding counties have all been identified as having ties to the central county, and, in some cases, the urban area has spread into the neighboring county over time.
Level Two: The City Cluster
The region anchored by Salt Lake City requires more thought to divide into statistical areas.
While there are a number of population centers in the area, including Salt Lake City, Provo, and Ogden, they all have enough of an economic “magnetic pull” to warrant splitting the region into distinct statistical areas.
Of course, regions are always evolving, and occasionally these areas are updated. Salt Lake City and Ogden were previously combined into a single metro area, but were separated in 2005.
Level Three: The Megaregion
New York City is the ultimate challenge for planners looking to categorize population centers into a neat and tidy statistical box.
For one, the contiguous urban area is massive, stretching from the west side of Long Island out to the east side of New Jersey. In addition to New York City itself, the metro area includes 19 other municipalities with over 100,000 people.
Next, NYC is an unparalleled economic magnet. Measuring commuting activity is a challenge because a wide variety of people visit the city for so many different reasons. The interconnectedness of the Northeast Megaregion also adds to the complexity.
New York-Newark-Jersey City is such a big pie to carve up, that four of the country’s 11 metro divisions (as indicated by the italicized text and dotted lines) occur in this one area.
Blurring the Lines
Population patterns are constantly changing across the country, so the next version of this map may have a number of changes on it. Our “straightforward” Texas Triangle example may become tougher to divide up as the population boom continues in the region.
Here’s how the population of U.S. countries changed over the past decade:
Further complicating matters is the rapid move to remote work and distributed teams. A key element of these census divisions are commuting ties. With work increasingly not bound by geographic limitations, it remains unclear how that trend will impact this type of statistical exercise in the future.
The Best Selling Vehicles in America, By State
From Fords in the Midwest to Toyotas on the coasts, here are the best selling vehicles in America, visualized by state.
The Best Selling Vehicles in America, By State
From Ford trucks in the Midwest to Toyotas on the coasts, the best selling vehicles in America reveal a lot about the country.
Compared to other countries with fewer highways or narrower roads, the U.S. is very much a truck-friendly country. Across the U.S., the most sold vehicle in 2019 was the Ford F-Series of trucks, primarily the F-150.
As the home of the world’s pioneer automotive manufacturers, including Ford and GM, consumers primarily purchase local brands. But that hasn’t stopped Toyota, the largest foreign manufacturer in the world, from also gaining a foothold.
This graphic uses 2020 sales data from automotive information resource Edmunds.com, breaking down the best selling vehicles in each state through new vehicle retail registration.
What Are the Best Selling Vehicles in Each State?
Despite a slowdown in vehicle sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a global chip shortage, Americans still bought plenty of trucks last year.
In fact, 48 out of the 50 states had a truck or SUV as the top selling vehicle in 2020—and most states actually had trucks taking all of the top three spots. The only two with a car topping the leaderboard were California and Florida.
|Top Selling Vehicle By State (2020)
|#1
|#2
|#3
|Alabama
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Toyota Camry
|Alaska
|Ram 1500-3500
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Arizona
|Ram 1500-3500
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Arkansas
|Ram 1500-3500
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|California
|Honda Civic
|Toyota RAV4
|Toyota Camry
|Colorado
|Ford F-Series
|Ram 1500-3500
|Toyota RAV4
|Connecticut
|Honda CR-V
|Toyota RAV4
|Subaru Forester
|D.C.
|Toyota RAV4
|Honda CR-V
|Subaru Forester
|Delaware
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Florida
|Toyota Corolla
|Ford F-Series
|Toyota RAV4
|Georgia
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Hawaii
|Toyota Tacoma
|Toyota 4Runner
|Toyota RAV4
|Idaho
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Illinois
|Ford F-Series
|Honda CR-V
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Equinox
|Iowa
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Kansas
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Kentucky
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Louisiana
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Maine
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Maryland
|Toyota RAV4
|Ford F-Series
|Honda CR-V
|Massachusetts
|Toyota RAV4
|Honda CR-V
|Ford F-Series
|Michigan
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Equinox
|RAM 1500-3500
|Minnesota
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Mississippi
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Missouri
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Montana
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Nebraska
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Nevada
|Ram 1500-3500
|Ford F-Series
|Toyota RAV4
|New Hampshire
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Toyota RAV4
|New Jersey
|Honda CR-V
|Honda Civic
|Toyota RAV4
|New Mexico
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|New York
|Honda CR-V
|Toyota RAV4
|Jeep Cherokee
|North Carolina
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|North Dakota
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Ohio
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Oklahoma
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Oregon
|Toyota RAV4
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Pennsylvania
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Honda CR-V
|Puerto Rico
|Toyota RAV4
|Toyota Yaris
|Toyota Corolla
|Rhode Island
|Toyota RAV4
|Honda CR-V
|Ford F-Series
|South Carolina
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|South Dakota
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Tennessee
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Texas
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|RAM 1500-3500
|Utah
|Ford F-Series
|RAM 1500-3500
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Vermont
|Ford F-Series
|Toyota RAV4
|RAM 1500-3500
|Virginia
|Ford F-Series
|Toyota RAV4
|Honda CR-V
|Washington
|Toyota RAV4
|Ford F-Series
|Ram 1500-3500
|West Virginia
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ram 1500-3500
|Wisconsin
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ram 1500-3500
|Wyoming
|Ram 1500-3500
|Ford F-Series
|Chevrolet Silverado
The Ford F-Series was the clear leader in sales, primarily in the Midwest. With a top-selling spot in 60% of U.S. states, the F-Series was the best selling vehicle in America.
Combined with the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500-3500 series, the big three American truck brands accounted for 73% of the top three selling vehicles across all American states and territories.
Japanese Automakers in the Mix
Though American manufacturers had the best selling cars in most states, they had some overseas competition.
Japanese manufacturers Toyota and Honda had the top-selling vehicle in 11 states (and D.C.). They primarily captured car sales along the coastlines, including in California, Florida, New York and Washington, some of the most populated states in the country.
|America's Best Selling Vehicles (2020)
|Type
|# Times in Top 3
|Ford F-Series
|Truck
|45
|Ram 1500-3500
|Truck
|36
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Truck
|33
|Toyota RAV4
|SUV
|18
|Honda CR-V
|SUV
|10
|Chevrolet Equinox
|SUV
|2
|Honda Civic
|Car
|2
|Subaru Forester
|SUV
|2
|Toyota Camry
|Car
|2
|Toyota Corolla
|Car
|2
|Jeep Cherokee
|SUV
|1
|Toyota 4Runner
|SUV
|1
|Toyota Tacoma
|Truck
|1
|Toyota Yaris
|Car
|1
Despite many cars being available for sale in the U.S., only seven manufacturers made the top-selling vehicles list in 2020.
- Ford
- Ram
- Chevrolet
- Toyota
- Honda
- Subaru
- Jeep
With the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be reflected in the sales, and electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla on the rise, how will the best selling vehicles in America evolve?
